Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan to Appear on Season Premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 17: Hulk Hogan (R) and Ric Flair arrive at Sydney Airport, ahead of the Australian Hulkamania tour on November 17, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are returning to WWE for the Sept. 30 edition of Raw. 

Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix announced Monday the two Hall of Famers will take part in a Miz TV segment.

WWE is billing next week's Raw as the "season premiere," likely because it comes the same week as SmackDown's debut on Fox on Oct. 4.

         

