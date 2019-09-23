Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan to Appear on Season Premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw

Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan to Appear on Season Premiere of WWE Monday Night RawSeptember 23, 2019
Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are returning to WWE for the Sept. 30 edition of Raw.
Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix announced Monday the two Hall of Famers will take part in a Miz TV segment.
WWE is billing next week's Raw as the "season premiere," likely because it comes the same week as SmackDown's debut on Fox on Oct. 4.
