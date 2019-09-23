Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan to Appear on Season Premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are returning to WWE for the Sept. 30 edition of Raw.

Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix announced Monday the two Hall of Famers will take part in a Miz TV segment.

WWE is billing next week's Raw as the "season premiere," likely because it comes the same week as SmackDown's debut on Fox on Oct. 4.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.