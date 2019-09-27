4 Ways WWE Can Make SmackDown More Sport Than Spectacle to Satisfy Fox

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As SmackDown makes the huge transition to Fox, WWE is certain to make major changes to the format of the show to better suit the brand's new home.

Fox is known for live sports, and WWE was brought in to build up that identity.

Professional wrestling has always been an odd mix of entertainment and athleticism, and finding the right balance is key to attracting the most viewers. WWE has remained consistently popular with its core audience, but new viewership is fleeting.

In order to present WWE as more of a sport, SmackDown will need to change its style fundamentally.

Four major adjustments will be needed for the blue brand to change its image from entertainment to sport, and if WWE does make these changes, it could drastically improve the product as a whole.