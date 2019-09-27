4 Ways WWE Can Make SmackDown More Sport Than Spectacle to Satisfy Fox

4 Ways WWE Can Make SmackDown More Sport Than Spectacle to Satisfy FoxSeptember 27, 2019
As SmackDown makes the huge transition to Fox, WWE is certain to make major changes to the format of the show to better suit the brand's new home.
Fox is known for live sports, and WWE was brought in to build up that identity.
Professional wrestling has always been an odd mix of entertainment and athleticism, and finding the right balance is key to attracting the most viewers. WWE has remained consistently popular with its core audience, but new viewership is fleeting.
In order to present WWE as more of a sport, SmackDown will need to change its style fundamentally.
Four major adjustments will be needed for the blue brand to change its image from entertainment to sport, and if WWE does make these changes, it could drastically improve the product as a whole.
Change Announcer Style to Highlight the Offense with More Unique Knowledge
On the official WWE Twitter account, the company confirmed the announce teams that would be guiding Raw and SmackDown going forward. Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young may be a familiar trio, but that does not mean they cannot bring a whole new style to the blue brand.
The company has often failed to make the product feel legitimate with its style of commentary. It never feels like anyone is calling the moves in the match. Cole and Graves are too knowledgeable to seem so lost talking about suplexes and submission holds.
The spotlight is far too much on the characters, both discussing the wrestlers and the commentators themselves. The focus of a sport-driven wrestling product should be on the story being told and the moves on display.
Cole, in particular, has shown he has the ability to call a bout with the right focus over the years, but it is only really in main event matches. It's time to bring that style to every contest.
The voices behind the action need to call the moves on display and explain why they are being done. This is a constant in NXT that the main roster has forgotten.
Rely on Tournaments to Crown Fresh Challengers
One of the brightest spots in the past month in WWE was the King of the Ring tournament. Stars who rarely got TV time suddenly had a chance to prove their merit, and the match quality massively increased from week to week.
It also helped establish fresh talent as title contenders. Tournaments show who can string together victories when it matters rather than simply rewarding whoever is relevant in the moment. They make title opportunities feel important.
Chad Gable went from a 205 Live guest to a main roster mainstay through his performance. Cedric Alexander stepped up from contending for the 24/7 Championship to the United States title. So many others could benefit from this regular spotlight.
The depth of this roster is most obvious when so many wrestlers are allowed to perform in the same tournament. After the draft, SmackDown will be overflowing with guys who can deliver in 10-minute matches.
This doesn't have to be the only way to build up new No. 1 contenders, but it is the most obvious. What is most important is that wrestlers are earning opportunities, and those chances are going to a variety of stars rather than the same few names.
Highlight the Win-Loss Records of Wrestlers
It is far from a new concept to acknowledge the win-loss records of talent. WWE has dabbled with the idea in the past, and All Elite Wrestling is doing exactly that. It is an idea that works as long as the company is willing to commit.
For a long time, WWE has ignored win-loss records in order to book everything week to week. A 50-50 booking is only possible when it doesn't matter how many wins a talent has gained. Heels especially suffer from this mentality, losing far more than they should because it is never highlighted.
Kevin Owens may be constantly treated as a top star, but he couldn't get a win as a heel in 2018. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman look pretty beatable when you consider their recent records. Even now, Sasha Banks loses matches she shouldn't because it doesn't matter to WWE.
If WWE begins establishing the records of talent, it will force the company to have a broader understanding of the product's direction. Moreover, it will ensure fans care when wrestlers win or lose. This establishes the sport dynamic with wrestling more than anything else.
If unexpected performers start building up a win streak, it can set up surprising title contenders and make everyone pay attention to the matches each week.
Hype Matches Weeks in Advance and Focus the Show Around the Wrestling
Live sports are built on hype, convincing people to tune in for the promised action. For years now, WWE has ignored most opportunities to build hype week to week. Instead, the focus is entirely on keeping the static audience.
Major events will always have matches booked ahead of time, but it's the filler weeks that need more planning. WWE is notorious for rewriting shows at the last minute, but that won't work to keep audiences invested.
It is time to start reliably promising and delivering on matches each week. Every episode of SmackDown should include promotion for the following week, offering at least two matches ahead of time. It is time for WWE to stop booking main events through opening segments.
Fox needs matches to hype during the week, and that hype will grow by making those matches matter. Raw has been defined by overlong promo segments and underdeveloped wrestling. No sport is built on talking.
SmackDown can change everything by simply embracing what the talented roster does best—putting on fantastic performances every week.