WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 23
WWE Raw celebrated its season finale Monday with a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender to Seth Rollins' Universal Championship on next week's show.
The match featured current champions Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, as well as beloved babyfaces Ricochet and Rey Mysterio, vying for the opportunity to dethrone The Architect just 13 days before a title defense inside Hell in a Cell against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.
Who would emerge victoriously, how would Rollins respond and what impact would the terrifying masked Fiend have, if any?
Find out with this recap of the September 23 episode of WWE's flagship show.
Seth Rollins Kicks Off Raw
Universal champion Seth Rollins kicked off Monday's broadcast to a sizable ovation, facing the dual threats of The Fiend and a new No. 1 contender to be crowned later in the evening.
Rollins addressed his face-to-face with The Fiend from last week's show, then vowed to fight and prevail against the enigmatic entity the same way he has in matches with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in recent months.
Strowman took exception to Rollins' words and hit the ring, suggesting the champion talk to him face-to-face if he has something to say. The Monster Among Men blamed him for their loss of the Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions.
Rollins said he is busy with championship matches upcoming but if Strowman wants some, the two of them can fight tonight.
The big man accepted and the main event was made official after the commercial break.
Grade
B
Analysis
There was nothing inherently wrong with this but it felt lackadaisical; a forced segment that set up a main event with issues already settled at the last pay-per-view.
Sure, it is a star-studded main event to go head-to-head with Monday Night Football but with everything else already announced for the broadcast, it feels like another excuse to overexpose a Superstar in Rollins who could probably benefit from not competing at the top of the card for a week or two.
If only to freshen things up.
The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C.
The hard-hitting rivalry between The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar and The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson continued in the night's opening match.
The Raiders dominated early but the heels slowed their momentum and worked over Erik until a hot tag to Ivar sparked a momentary comeback. Interference from United States champion AJ Styles led to his dismissal from the ringside area and an attack from Cedric Alexander, who sought vengeance for a disappointing last week at the hands of The Phenomenal One.
Back from the break, Anderson and Gallows continued their dominance, working over Ivar in their corner and cutting him off from his partner.
Erik finally received the hot tag and exploded into the match. He took the fight to the heels but like his partner, quickly found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown, courtesy of The O.C.'s Boot of Doom.
Erik kicked out of two and escaped the Magic Killer attempt. He tagged Ivar in and the duo put Anderson away for the hard-fought victory.
Result
The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a good, old-fashioned hoss fight between four big men with great explosion and some solid, dramatic near-falls late.
Anderson and Gallows looked as impressive as they have in recent memory while The Viking Raiders were finally tested in a long-form main roster tag team match.
The right team went over and on top of that, the segment added further heat to Styles and Alexander's rivalry. Intertwining these pieces has led to solid in-ring production to this point and that should not change as things become hotter and more intense between all involved.
Michael Cole Sits Down with Becky Lynch
Michael Cole sat down for a special backstage interview with Becky Lynch in the backstage area.
He asked about Hell in a Cell and whether it was wise to issue a challenge for a match against Sasha Banks inside the unforgiving structure when she is on such a hot streak.
Lynch said she wants The Boss on a hot streak, that is why she issued the challenge to anyone at anytime. She wants to make history and she cannot do that by herself, she iterated.
Cole asked about Bayley and the likelihood that she will find a way to get involved.
Lynch said the Hell in a Cell isn't about keeping Bayley out but, rather, keeping Banks in and she cannot wait to trap The Boss.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Lynch is a more convincing and engaging talker than she is an in-ring performer and that is saying something.
The Man was completely believable here, as if she was invested in every word that came out of her mouth. That the promo was not overly long helped keep fans engrossed in what the champion had to say, a lesson the creative team can learn for other aspects of the show.
From both entertainment and sporting perspectives, this worked and added to the heat of the marquee bout.
EC3 vs. Rusev
Rusev's return to WWE television continued this week with a singles match against EC3.
The former TNA world champion attacked from the opening bell, looking to turn his fortunes around at the expense of The Bulgarian Brute. Rusev, though, cut him off and flattened him with a massive Machka Kick.
The Accolade earned the former United States champion the largely uncontested victory.
Result
Rusev defeated EC3
Grade
C
Analysis
There were two big takeaways from this: Renee Young's emphatic denial that Rusev is Maria Kanellis' baby daddy and the commentary team questioning where Lana has been.
The first part seemed to suggest WWE Creative has dropped any relationship between Rusev and Kanellis nonsense, and that is best for a Rusev trying to rebuild credibility. As for Lana, she has been conspicuous by her absence these last two weeks, creating questions as to her future with WWE and her on-screen pairing with her real-life husband.
Perhaps the Kanellis storyline and Lana's whereabouts will be intertwined in the coming weeks.
As for the match, it is difficult to take any attempt to reboot Rusev seriously when the writing team continues to diminish him shortly thereafter.
Carmella Wins the 24/7 Championship
R-Truth and Carmella rushed to the squared circle, Superstars following closely behind in hopes of defeating the former to capture the 24/7 Championship.
Carmella, frustrated and fed up with the daily grind of eluding them, took a microphone and begged for a momentary break. She pleaded her case to Truth and said she could not live this way anymore.
Suddenly, she rolled her closest associate up and won the 24/7 Championship.
Truth, almost proud of The Princess of Staten Island, raised her hand in victory as Sarah Logan and an official stalked toward the squared circle.
Carmella escaped through the crowd, leaving with her gold in-hand.
Result
Carmella defeated Truth to win the 24/7 Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
For months, we have waited for the inevitable moment Carmella betrayed Truth and won the 24/7 Championship, taking advantage of the closeness of the pair to capture the gold.
We finally got it here, though it never felt like a heel turn. Instead, Carmella's win was greeted with a big pop and Truth's reaction was that of a supportive partner. He even piggybacked her out of the arena and away from the oncoming onslaught of chasing foes.
The question now is whether Carmella is a long-term option or a quick bridg
Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks
Looking to build momentum for herself ahead of a Hell in a Cell showdown with Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks battled women's tag team champion Nikki Cross in singles competition. With SmackDown women's champion Bayley backing Banks up, and Alexa Bliss supporting her tag partner, the combustible elements were in place.
A game Cross controlled early, frustrating Banks with an armdrag and working her left arm ahead of the break.
Back from the break, Cross was forced to fight her way back into the match. She did, scoring a rollup, then blocking The Boss' double-knee attack. Banks answered, finally executing the double knees for a near-fall.
Banks worked over Cross, looking for a submission. The tag champion fired off a babyface comeback, though, delivering a big running bulldog for her own two-count.
Great awareness by Banks allowed her to take the leg of her opponent out. She worked over the limb, forcing Cross to fight from underneath again. The Scot showed her trademark tenacity, though, repeatedly creating separation, including sending Banks shoulder-first into the steel post.
Cross showed little regard for her own health, delivering a tope that wiped Banks out at ringside. A straight jacket neckbreaker earned her another two.
The two continued their back-and-forth battle until Cross trapped The Boss in the ring apron and fired off some punishing forearms to the chest. She fought off the backstabber and answered with a twisting neckbreaker. Bayley jumped on the apron, though, and prevented a pinfall.
Bliss laid the SmackDown women's champion out at ringside and sent her into the timekeeper's position. Back inside, Banks rolled through a crossbody attempt and forced the tapout with the Bank Statement. The victor tapped Bliss to the same move after the bell.
Result
Banks defeated Cross
Grade
B-
Analysis
The psychology was all over the place here, with Banks working on Cross' knee, only to have her opponent completely disregard the injury in favor of a babyface comeback. It may seem like a little thing but it completes a disconnect from the rest of the match.
Add to it Bayley getting tossed around at the hands of Bliss when she is supposed to be one of the cornerstones of this current incarnation of the women's division, then never getting any sort of revenge for herself, and you have a puzzling bit of booking.
The effort was there, as was the foundation of an even better match to be had between the two, but this was just the slightest bit disappointing thanks to the failure of Banks and Cross to follow up on that which had been established earlier in the match.
Ember Moon vs. Lacey Evans
SmackDown's Ember Moon returned to the red brand for one night only, battling Lacey Evans in singles competition.
Moon, seeking redemption and re-entry into championship contention, took the fight to The Sassy Southern Belle early in the contest. She dropped Evans with a springboard cross body block but had her onslaught deterred by a dropkick that sent her opponent crashing to the floor.
Evans stomped away at Moon in the corner and covered for a near-fall. She continued to ground and pound her opponent but Moon mounted a comeback and dropped Evans with a stunner on the arena floor. Back in, she scored a two-count.
Evans grabbed hold of Moon's hair and blasted her with the Woman's Right, knocking her off the top rope. Back inside, she applied the Sharpshooter and tapped Moon out for a big win.
After the match, Sarah Schreiber caught up with Natalya, who said Evans hasn't mastered the Sharpshooter and vowed to make her tap.
Result
Evans defeated Moon
Grade
C
Analysis
The match was fine, if not a little clunky, but it was interesting to hear the commentary team spend as much time as it did selling Moon's quest for redemption, only to have her lose in her first televised match in well over a month.
Evans winning made sense given her ongoing rivalry with Natalya, so there is no complaining about that. Why it had to come at the expense of Moon, who is in desperate need of a reboot of any kind, is the question.
One can only hope the upcoming draft does wonders for Superstars like her and others in similar positions.
Firefly Funhouse
Bray Wyatt welcomed the WWE Universe to the Firefly Funhouse by hanging photos of The Fiend's victims to this point.
From there, he found Rambling Rabbit and Huskus the Pig fighting over a Seth Rollins action figure. They admitted being big fans of Seth Rollins, to which Wyatt implored them to sharing. He warned them about getting too attached to someone, saying he knew all too well what it was like to be abandoned by those you care about most.
He broke the figure in half and tossed it aside. "Sharing is caring," he said, before staring stoically into the camera. "See you in hell!" he said before parting ways with his fireflies.
Grade
A
Analysis
The Firefly Funhouse vignettes are every bit as good as The Fiend presentation, thanks to the combination of strong writing and stellar performances by Wyatt.
This was no different.
Wyatt taking on a different tone, even taking exception to his puppets' adoration of Rollins, was pitch-perfect and his sudden switch from fun-loving kids show host to intensely focused, clearly dangerous entity only further hammered home how sadistic the persona at play really is.
That he has been able to get the act over without being in the ring, wrestling every week and overexposing it is a testament to Wyatt as a performer and a hint to the writing team that maybe, putting the same guys on week after week has only diminished their stars.
Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin
The newly minted King Corbin squared off with Chad Gable in a rematch of last week's instant classic, but not before the heel knocked his size in a series of unfunny cracks.
Seeking revenge, Gable attacked early, leaving the former Raw general manager reeling. Just before the break, Corbin seized control of the match and retained it coming out of the commercial timeout.
The King of the Ring overwhelmed his smaller opponent with his size and power advantage but the unwavering will of the babyface proved frustrating for the heel. Corbin let the near-falls get to him and every kickout generated more and more support from fans.
Corbin eventually got in referee John Cone's face, questioning the count. He tried for chokeslam but Gable countered with a rollup for two. Corbin answered with the chokeslam but could not put his opponent away. Gable recovered and delivered a German suplex. He followed with a moonsault but Corbin kicked out.
Corbin caught a charging Gable and tried for End of Days but Gable slipped out and applied the ankle lock. Corbin crawled toward the corner and grabbed his scepter. He blasted Gable with it, drawing the disqualification.
From there, he used it as a weapon again, laying Gable out and standing tall to a chorus of boos.
Result
Gable defeated Corbin via disqualification
Grade
A
Analysis
Gable and Corbin have wicked in-ring chemistry and while this was not up to the level of last week's match, it was still damn fun and propelled the rivalry forward.
Corbin letting Gable's resiliency frustrate him, then having to resort to cheating to save him from defeat despite wisecracks about his opponent's size, is expert heel work and the type of stuff he does extremely well.
Gable is such a fun and energetic underdog performer that it is impossible not to root for him as he endures and endures then fires his way back into the match with his speed, agility and mat work.
Whether this was always the plan or WWE Creative stumbled into something phenomenal with Gable vs. King Corbin, it now has on its hands one of the best and most simplistic programs in the company.
Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender's Match
Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, tag team champion Robert Roode, United States champion AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet battled in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match to crown a No. 1 contender to Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.
Ricochet was red-hot early, wiping Roode and Nakamura out with a dive. From there, he took the fight to his heel opposition and followed with a big suplex to Mysterio. Roode, Styles and Nakamura all starred in between as the action was fairly nonstop throughout the early portion of the bout.
The Artist scored the first fall of the match, somewhat shockingly dispatching a rolling Ricochet with a Kinsasha heading into the commercial break of the bout.
Styles revisited his dominant 2018 rivalry with Nakamura, delivering a Phenomenal Forearm and sending the IC champion packing back to SmackDown Live.
Roode, seizing an opportunity, came from out of nowhere and dropped Styles with the Glorious DDT to eliminate him.
This left Roode and Mysterio.
Roode blasted Mysterio with a spinebuster that would make Arn Anderson proud. He followed up with an attempted Glorious DDT but Mysterio escaped into a rollup for two. Another attempt at the Glorious DDT failed as Mysterio sent Roode into the ropes, delivered a 619 and finished him off with the top-rope splash to pick up the win.
Result
Mysterio defeated Roode, Nakamura, Styles and Ricochet to become No. 1 contender
Grade
A
Analysis
There was a ton of action to digest here as the five Superstars never gave fans the opportunity to get bored with what they were watching.
The booking was questionable, to say the least, as Nakamura defeated Ricochet despite the latter's status as a fairly significant player on Raw. Is that an indicator of Ricochet's descent down the card or evidence of a renewed push for Nakamura, whose screen time has increased since his pairing with Sami Zayn.
Styles losing to Roode, despite hints of a loose alliance between The O.C. and Raw tag champions Roode and Dolph Ziggler, was interesting but will likely have no emphasis whatsoever in the coming weeks.
Mysterio winning is an interesting choice if only because it was the logical culmination of his ongoing redemption story. After a frustrating month chocked full of losses, he questioned his ability before being reminded of who he was and why he does what he does by his son Dominic.
This win presents him with his most significant match to date since returning to WWE. While it will likely be a damn fine one with the consistently great Rollins, it will likely be another excuse for an attack by The Fiend, leaving Mysterio's story arc in jeopardy.
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
The rematch from Clash of Champions pitting Rollins against Strowman headlined this week's show.
The Monster Among Men was his typical brute force self from the get-go, bowling over Rollins in search of a win to get him back to his winning ways. He overwhelmed Rollins with his size and fury, hoping to curb the champion's momentum.
A blockbuster by Rollins turned the tide in his favor, allowing him to create separation and mount a comeback. Strowman kicked out, but Rollins followed with consecutive frog splashes for another two-count. Rollins unleashed a pair of suicide dives but Strowman caught him in midflight during a third one and chokeslammed him on the ring apron.
From there, he stampeded around the squared circle and flattened Rollins, then delivered a running powerslam on the floor.
Back inside, he set Rollins up for another of his trademark moves when the lights went out. Then the familiar screeching and light show engulfed the arena and The Fiend trapped Strowman in the mandible claw. He came face-to-face with Rollins, only to reapply the hold to a suddenly recovered Strowman.
The Fiend again stared Rollins down as the arena went dark and the laughter of one Bray Wyatt filled the screen.
Result
Strowman and Rollins fought to a no contest
Grade
B+
Analysis
Earlier in the night, Wyatt told his Firefly Funhouse audience that he knew what it meant to be abandoned by those who meant the most to him. Fast-forward an hour or so and he attacked one of his former Wyatt Family members, Strowman, with the vaunted mandible claw.
It is possible that is a coincidence but given the intricacies presented in the Firefly Funhouse vignettes, it is highly unlikely it is.
The consistent excellence of those vignettes, coupled with the star appeal of The Fiend character, have provided Raw a spark it desperately needed in the form of a performer some left for dead after the Deleter of Worlds debacle.
Forget Rollins and Strowman having the same good-to-very good match we knew they were capable of. That whole thing served as the background to the reappearance of the horrifying character. As long as WWE can resist the urge to overexpose him, Wyatt could be in the midst of the type of career renaissance that sees him finally become that defining persona fans and critics alike have been waiting for.