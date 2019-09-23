WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 23

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The rematch from Clash of Champions pitting Rollins against Strowman headlined this week's show.

The Monster Among Men was his typical brute force self from the get-go, bowling over Rollins in search of a win to get him back to his winning ways. He overwhelmed Rollins with his size and fury, hoping to curb the champion's momentum.

A blockbuster by Rollins turned the tide in his favor, allowing him to create separation and mount a comeback. Strowman kicked out, but Rollins followed with consecutive frog splashes for another two-count. Rollins unleashed a pair of suicide dives but Strowman caught him in midflight during a third one and chokeslammed him on the ring apron.

From there, he stampeded around the squared circle and flattened Rollins, then delivered a running powerslam on the floor.

Back inside, he set Rollins up for another of his trademark moves when the lights went out. Then the familiar screeching and light show engulfed the arena and The Fiend trapped Strowman in the mandible claw. He came face-to-face with Rollins, only to reapply the hold to a suddenly recovered Strowman.

The Fiend again stared Rollins down as the arena went dark and the laughter of one Bray Wyatt filled the screen.

Result

Strowman and Rollins fought to a no contest

Grade

B+

Analysis

Earlier in the night, Wyatt told his Firefly Funhouse audience that he knew what it meant to be abandoned by those who meant the most to him. Fast-forward an hour or so and he attacked one of his former Wyatt Family members, Strowman, with the vaunted mandible claw.

It is possible that is a coincidence but given the intricacies presented in the Firefly Funhouse vignettes, it is highly unlikely it is.

The consistent excellence of those vignettes, coupled with the star appeal of The Fiend character, have provided Raw a spark it desperately needed in the form of a performer some left for dead after the Deleter of Worlds debacle.

Forget Rollins and Strowman having the same good-to-very good match we knew they were capable of. That whole thing served as the background to the reappearance of the horrifying character. As long as WWE can resist the urge to overexpose him, Wyatt could be in the midst of the type of career renaissance that sees him finally become that defining persona fans and critics alike have been waiting for.