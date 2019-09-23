Houston QB D'Eriq King to Transfer from Program, Per Father Eric

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King will sit out the rest of the season and transfer to another program, his father confirmed to Mark Berman of Fox26.

"It's the best decision for him at this point," Eric King said. "Very, very tough (decision). He's got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered & do what's best for u."

Though he is a senior, King can redshirt the year having only played four games. He will have a full season of eligibility next year, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle noted.

Missouri starting quarterback Kelly Bryant also played four games at Clemson last year before transferring and preserving his final year of eligibility.

King has had a disappointing start to 2019 under new head coach Dana Holgorsen, totaling 663 passing yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in four games. He has provided value with his legs with 312 rushing yards and six touchdowns, but his 117.7 passer rating ranks 107th out of 126 qualified players.

The result has been a 1-3 start to the season.

The quarterback had been much better as a junior under head coach Major Applewhite, who was fired after an 8-5 season. King totaled 2,982 passing yards, 674 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury after 11 games.

His dual-threat ability made him an outside Heisman Trophy contender heading into 2019.

Though this season hasn't gone as expected, a new program could potentially help him reach his potential.