1 Player Every NFL Team Must Bench Immediately

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Some NFL fans often call for a player to get benched after he gives up a touchdown, drops a ball or allows a sack. Coaches have to exercise more patience in the heat of competition.

But in some cases, it's time to move on.

As we head into Week 4, several players should look over their shoulders at the next man up, as his time may come sooner than later. In a 16-game season, teams can't afford to wait for veterans to absorb a new playbook or inexperienced talents to shake off a slump. A slow start could result in missing the playoffs.

Along with starters, reserves with decent workloads aren't immune to losing their roles in rotations. On the back end of the roster, late-round rookies and fringe contributors chomp at the bit for an opportunity to showcase themselves.

Here, we've highlighted one player each team should consider benching going into Week 4. Most of the players below have either struggled mightily in at least one game, has been outperformed by a backup or another role player at their position deserves more snaps.