Maury Povich Open to Rusev-Maria Paternity Test, The Rock-UFC and R-Truth Buzz

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Maury Offers to Settle Kanellis Baby Dispute

The Maria Kanellis/Mike Kanellis/Rusev love triangle—if we're going to call it that—has reached the man responsible for more paternity tests than anyone in television history. The Maury Show's Twitter account offered to help Maria settle the dispute around her child's paternity Monday:

It would be a missed opportunity if WWE did not take Maury up on the offer. The whole storyline is, by design, absolutely ridiculous. It's an Attitude Era gimmick without any of the attitude, with Mike Kanellis essentially looking like a hapless also-ran on a weekly basis.

If there is no payoff to the storyline—at least in terms of Kanellis actually finding himself within a WWE ring—the whole thing comes off as mean-spirited. It's possible Mike will get his big moment by standing up to his wife, which will then allow WWE to temporarily write Maria off television while going through her pregnancy and subsequent leave.

Either way, bring Maury in and let's make a spectacle of it if we're really committing to this bit.

The Rock to Present "BMF" Title at UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden at UFC 244 in the first and only "BMF" championship fight. The $50,000 gimmick championship was created to add stakes to this fight, and, yes, it stands for exactly what you think it does.

Adding more gravitas to the main event will be The Rock, who will be presenting the belt to the winner. UFC President Dana White confirmed The Rock will make an appearance in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Of course, WWE fans are anxiously wondering whether The Rock will be showing up for the Oct. 4 debut of SmackDown Live on Fox. The show is named after one of Rock's most famous catchphrases, and WWE has reached out to invite him to a reunion meant to boost ratings and awareness for the debut.

WWE has not confirmed his presence, so that means it's unlikely he's given the company a hard yes. It'll undoubtedly be a disappointment if he's unable to make a WWE event and presents a UFC championship a month later, but those are the breaks when you're trying to book the busiest man in Hollywood.

A Quick Update From 24/7 Land

According to a WWE release, the following title changes went down at house shows over the weekend:

1) EC3 won the title off R-Truth at the beginning of a show in the Philippines.

2) R-Truth won the championship back later in that same show.

3) The pair then repeated the pattern at house shows in China and Hawaii. Truth remains the champion going back into weekly television.

In total, EC3 now has four reigns with WWE's most prestigious crown. Truth is now a 19-time 24/7 champion. Take that, John Cena.