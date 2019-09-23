2 Men Looking to Trademark Giants QB Daniel Jones' 'Danny Dimes' Nickname

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Two New York men are hoping to capitalize on the impressive start to Daniel Jones' career.

According to Anthony Zurita of the North Jersey Record, Christopher Lamparillo and Michael Jakab have applied for a trademark for "Danny Dimes" in the hopes of selling apparel with the nickname on it.

Jones made his first career start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and turned heads with his 336 passing yards and four total touchdowns in a come-from-behind win.

Danny Dimes, a nickname that picked up steam in the preseason, trended on Twitter following the game with even his teammates getting in on the act:

Lamparillo and Jakab were ahead of the game by applying for the trademark on Sept. 17, the day he was announced as the starting quarterback over Eli Manning. If Jones continues to play like he did in Week 3, it could potentially be a money-making move.