Barcelona Legend Xavi Says He'd Be Open to Managing in the Premier League

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

Sadd SC's Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez reacts during the AFC Champions League quarter-final football match between Saudi's Al-Nassr and Qatar's Al-Sadd at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on September 16, 2019. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)
KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has said that while his biggest ambition is to coach his former club, he would also be interested in managing in the Premier League. 

Xavi left Barca for Qatari outfit Al Sadd in 2015. He retired from playing at the end of last season and took over as the club's head coach.

He told Sky Sports' Charlie Skinner that managing Barca would be the "greatest privilege," but he also added:

"That is my goal, but obviously, who doesn't like the Premier League? The football atmosphere, the packed stadiums and the people who play in the Premier League say it's extraordinary.

"Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, [Manchester] City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham.

"Also, [Jurgen] Klopp and [Mauricio] Pochettino and Unai Emery, many people who have gone there are doing an extraordinary job."

The 39-year-old left behind an enormous legacy when he departed from the Camp Nou:

He had been with the club since 1991, having joined as an 11-year-old.

Xavi went on to become arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation and Barcelona's all-time appearance-maker.

Among his many club honours were 11 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions Leagues and three Copas del Rey, while with Spain he won the UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012, either side of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o wants to see him return to the Camp Nou:

Over the course of his career, and as a youngster in Barca's La Masia academy, he'll have received world-class coaching.

Speaking to Skinner, Xavi added that the football played by his former team-mate and mentor Pep Guardiola's team, Manchester City, is his favourite way of approaching the game.

As such, he may look to incorporate similar ideas into his own coaching, so he could fit in stylistically at the Etihad Stadium.

However, there's no guarantee that Xavi's success as a player or the coaching he has received will translate into managerial success. He'll need more top-level experience before he's ready to coach Barca or in the Premier League.

