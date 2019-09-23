Ernesto Valverde Talks Barcelona 'Crisis' Before Villarreal, Getafe Fixtures

Ernesto Valverde Talks Barcelona 'Crisis' Before Villarreal, Getafe FixturesSeptember 23, 2019
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said "the only way to calm things down" is to win Tuesday's La Liga match against Villarreal and Saturday's visit to Getafe.
The Blaugrana are four points off the pace in La Liga following Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Granada, and they have made their worst start to a campaign for 25 years:
B/R Football @brfootball
—Fewest points after five La Liga games since 1994-95 —Winless in their first three away La Liga matches for the first time since 1994-95 —Winless in seven straight away matches for the first time since 2001 Has anyone seen Barcelona? 👻 https://t.co/c73LjrAXT2
They have little time to lick their wounds, though, as they are back in action on Tuesday at the Camp Nou before Saturday's trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Valverde has taken plenty of criticism after the defeat at Granada, which extended Barca's winless run away from home in all competitions to seven games:
Andy West @andywest01
Winning back to back league titles earned Valverde the right to try to turn around the negative dynamic which ended last season. He hasn't. He won't. Time for a change. https://t.co/eIBmcjLiGL
However, the Barca manager has said that his side just need to win their next two games to get their season back on track, per Sam Marsden of ESPN FC:
"This is how things are in the football world. You are in crisis every three days and you can come out of it just as quick. That's what we have to try and do now. The only way to calm things down is to pick up six points this week."
Barcelona have enjoyed a fine run of results over Villarreal at the Camp Nou, winning each of their last nine home matches against the Yellow Submarine.
That should provide them with confidence ahead of Tuesday's encounter, as should the potential return of Lionel Messi to the starting XI.
The Argentinian superstar missed the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign with a foot injury before appearing from the bench against Borussia Dortmund and Granada.
In neither appearance was he able to provide Barca with a much-needed goal, but his match fitness will have been lacking.
Valverde can look to Messi's injury as a key reason for Barca's indifferent form recently, and as soon as he is back at 100 per cent, the defending La Liga champions' results should improve dramatically.
