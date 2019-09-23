King: Nick Saban 'Was Really Disappointed' Gardner Minshew Rejected Alabama

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but in another world, he might have ended up in Alabama long term.

According to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, Nick Saban wanted him to join the Crimson Tide:

"It's amazing to think that instead of being a rising star in the NFL right now, he could either be backing up Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, or he could be working as a graduate assistant offensive coach on the Alabama staff under Nick Saban.

"Said a source close to the Alabama program: 'Nick really wanted him as a backup [in 2018], in case Jalen Hurts or Tua [Tagovailoa] transferred after spring ball, depending on which one lost the starting job. Then Nick would have kept him as a graduate assistant because he probably wouldn't have gotten into the NFL, and because Gardner wanted to get into coaching whenever he stopped playing.'"

