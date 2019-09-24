Manchester United vs. Rochdale: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 EFL Cup

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday, when they face Rochdale in Round 3 of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were far from their best in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not only overseeing a team that is out of form, but also a squad that has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks.

Rochdale are in the third tier of English football and will be huge underdogs for this match. Having lost 2-1 to Fleetwood Town on Saturday, they are down in 17th in League One.

The match feels like an ideal one for United to bounce back in. Here are the key viewing details to see if they can, as well as the odds for the fixture and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Manchester United win (11-100)

Draw (11-1)

Rochdale win (33-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Wednesday, September 25

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

After back-to-back wins against Leicester City and FC Astana, United went to West Ham with some confidence on Sunday. All of that would have been swept away come the final whistle at the London Stadium, though, as the Red Devils were well-beaten:

The striking issue for many United fans during the game was the dearth of quality in the attacking portion of the field.

Solskjaer is having to deal with injuries, with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial unavailable. Marcus Rashford also limped out of the West Ham clash with a thigh problem. Even so, there was never any sense of United getting back into the game, with Jesse Lingard leading the line by the end.

Football journalist Colin Millar commented on the poor recruitment at Old Trafford throughout the summer and how it's now having a negative influence on the team:

Sam Pilger contrasted the money spent by the club with the quality they now have up front:

While Solskjaer has been unfortunate with a number of absentees, the pressure will continue to mount on him with results like Sunday's.

There have been unconvincing displays from United throughout the season. While the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have improved the defence, the team is far from rock solid; in midfield and attack, there's little in terms of ingenuity, dynamism or incision.

These sorts of displays are becoming the norm for United. Oliver Kay of The Athletic put the team's recent form into context and noted there are many contributors to their plight:

Solskjaer will likely make changes to the team on Wednesday, with the likes of Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong set to be vying for a start. The manager will also hope to have Mason Greenwood back after he missed the game with West Ham due to illness.

Rochdale will bring a sizeable travelling support and head to Old Trafford with nothing to lose. Manager Brian Barry-Murphy will hope his players can raise their standards and intensity at the iconic stadium.

While United have major issues, defeat here would be a disaster. Rochdale will be determined and diligent, but they don't have the class needed to cause serious problems for their hosts.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Rochdale