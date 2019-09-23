NFL Power Rankings: Week 4 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL's remaining undefeated teams are a collection of squads we expected to be 3-0 and franchises off to surprising starts.

New England, Kansas City, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams have lived up to high expectations through three weeks.

Buffalo and San Francisco have not looked spectacular, but they have found a way to grind out victories.

Then there is Detroit at 2-0-1. The Lions suffered a letdown in Week 1 by allowing Arizona come back to tie, but they have rebounded with wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia.

The number of unbeaten sides will decrease by at least one after Week 4, as the Patriots and Bills square off at New Era Field.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England (3-0)

2. Kansas City (3-0)

3. Dallas (3-0)

4. Green Bay (3-0)

5. Buffalo (3-0)

6. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

7. San Francisco (3-0)

8. Baltimore (2-1)

9. Detroit (2-0-1)

10. New Orleans (2-1)

11. Minnesota (2-1)

12. Houston (2-1)

13. Indianapolis (2-1)

14. Seattle (2-1)

15. Chicago (1-1)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

17. Atlanta (1-2)

18. Cleveland (1-2)

19. Carolina (1-2)

20. Jacksonville (1-2)

21. New York Giants (1-2)

22. Philadelphia (1-2)

23. Oakland (1-2)

24. Tampa Bay (1-2)

25. Tennessee (1-2)

26. Cincinnati (0-3)

27. Washington (0-2)

28. Arizona (0-2-1)

29. Pittsburgh (0-3)

30. Denver (0-3)

31. New York Jets (0-3)

32. Miami (0-3)

The quartet of teams at the top of the power rankings could end up playing each other on conference championship weekend.

Of course, plenty can change between now and mid-January, but the Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys and Packers have stood out among the undefeated franchises.

You could add the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC mix with Dallas and Green Bay, as they have earned two of their victories on the road.

Buffalo has an opportunity to back up its division-winning credentials on home soil in Week 4, which is the best-case scenario Sean McDermott's team could be in at this point of the campaign.

John Munson/Associated Press

The argument against the Bills is centered on their opponents. The New York Jets, New York Giants and Cincinnati have one win between them.

It is important for the Bills to impress Sunday versus New England since their schedule gets easier in October with Miami, Philadelphia and Washington coming to upstate New York.

Piling up wins in the front part of the schedule is imperative with a brutal stretch of Dallas, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and New England in four of the final five weeks.

Even if they play well and lose to New England, the Bills should be in the thick of the wild-card hunt. They already have an advantage over 10 teams sitting at either 1-2 or 0-3.

Over in the NFC, Dallas and Green Bay have the chance to create distance between themselves and Philadelphia and New Orleans, two teams that were handed praise in preseason.

Both the Eagles and Saints have dealt with injuries. New Orleans overcame Drew Brees' absence with a win in Seattle, while Philadelphia struggled without Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson in a loss to the Lions.

If Teddy Bridgewater leads the Saints to a Sunday night conquest of the Cowboys, the Saints should move right back to the forefront of NFC contenders.

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Eagles just need to limit their losses at Lambeau Field, but it will be tough versus a Packers defense that has let up 35 points.

As long as Cincinnati and Pittsburgh do not tie Monday night, at least one franchise will earn its first victory in Week 4.

Arizona, Miami and Denver are all at home, while the New York Jets are off. Washington could join the 0-3 cluster if it loses to Chicago, and if that occurs, it might fall to 0-4 from a NFC East showdown with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

