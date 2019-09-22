Arnold Classic Europe 2019 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money, Reaction

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Michal Krizanek retained the Arnold Classic Europe title after wowing the judges in Barcelona on Sunday. Slovakian Krizanek scraped past Finland's Mika Sihvonen to earn the big prize.

As the outright winner of the men's bodybuilding open, Krizo gets to take home a share worth $10,000 of the total $60,000 available for all five categories, per the event's official website.

Size proved decisive for the 32-year-old, according to Kevin Grech of Evolution of Bodybuilding: "At the end of the battle, Michal, who is the bigger athlete won the show. Mika was the better athlete when it came to condition, presentation, posing and overall aesthetics."

Grech revealed the top five in the men's open category:

1. Michal Krizanek, Slovakia

2. Mika Sihvonen, Finland

3. Szymon Lada, Poland

4. Lorenzo Leeuwe, Netherlands

5. Ilya Lukovets, Belarus

Krizanek has dominated this event since Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay was declared the winner two years ago. Highlights of the full event, beginning with his victory in the contest for the title, were captured:

There were notable winners in the other categories this year, including Mateusz Kieliszkowski, who bested the rest in the Pro Strongman. There was also a title for United Kingdom competitor Abies Nosa, who took the men's physique talent ahead of Spain's Daniel Garrido, per the event's official results.

Elsewhere, there was victory for Serhii Danilets, who became the champion in the Men's Classic Physique category. Meanwhile, Yana Kuznetsova took home the title in the bikini fitness event.