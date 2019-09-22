WWE News: Brock Lesnar's SmackDown Dates Revealed Ahead of Fox Debut

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Once SmackDown makes its move to Fox on Oct. 4, WWE fans can expect to see Brock Lesnar more regularly on the blue brand.

The promotion has already announced Lesnar will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the Fox debut. According to Wrestling Inc.'s Joshua Gagnon, The Beast Incarnate is also being advertised for the Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 15 editions of SmackDown.

Historically speaking, Raw has been viewed as WWE's premier weekly show. Many wondered whether the dynamic would change with SmackDown going to a bigger network.

Lesnar getting a title shot on SmackDown would seemingly answer that question. Since returning to the company in 2012, he has wrestled either on pay-per-views or house shows. His last official match on Raw or SmackDown was in March 2004.

Aside from a shocking return or debut, a Lesnar match is the biggest move in WWE's arsenal to ensure it makes a splash on Fox.

Hell in a Cell is WWE's next PPV and comes Oct. 6. Only two matches are confirmed so far. Seth Rollins will put the Universal Championship on the line against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and Sasha Banks is wrestling Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

It's unclear whether the WWE Championship will be on the line, but the odds appear unlikely since Kingston and Lesnar will be clashing two days earlier.

Lesnar's additional October dates hint he's likely to be involved in a major rivalry heading into Crown Jewel on Oct. 31 in Saudi Arabia. His advertised appearance in November comes nine days before Survivor Series (Nov. 24), so he'll almost certainly have a place on that card as well.