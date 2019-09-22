Report: Redskins TE Jordan Reed's Career in Jeopardy Due to Multiple Concussions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed may not play in the NFL again due to multiple concussions suffered over the course of his career, including the latest one that will keep him out of Week 3's matchup against the Chicago Bears.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "There are those within the [Washington] organization and around the league that are concerned Reed will not be able to play again, according to sources. Reed will continue to undergo testing, but the player, the team and doctors know what he is up against."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.