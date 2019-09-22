Report: NFL Was Interviewing Antonio Brown's 2nd Accuser During Patriots Release

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

While the New England Patriots made the decision to cut Antonio Brown, the NFL was reportedly interviewing the artist who accused Brown of stripping down naked in front of her, save a towel covering his genitals, while she was working on a painting for him at his house, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Brown also reportedly sent intimidating text messages to the artist—who requested anonymityafter Robert Klemko of SI.com published his piece, leading to Brown's release.

As Rapoport noted, "As the materials she provided were being reviewed by league personnel, the Patriots cut him."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

