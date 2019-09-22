Bernardo Silva Praises 'Unbelievable' Manchester City After Watford Hammering

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has said his team were "unbelievable" in their 8-0 hammering of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

City flew out of the traps in the clash at the Etihad Stadium, racing into a five-goal lead before half-time. In the second half, Pep Guardiola's side continued to apply pressure and netted another three goals to cap off a memorable display in Manchester.

Silva shone on the day, grabbing three goals for the Premier League champions. Afterwards, the Portugal international spoke of how impressed he was with the team's performance, especially early in the encounter, per Sky Sports:

"After the defeat at Norwich [City] obviously we wanted to get the three points and give our fans a good performance. We were unbelievable in the first 30 minutes, scored lots of goals and had control.

"After the Norwich defeat, it was great to give our fans the result and the performance. We aimed to keep it going in the second half. We didn't want them to hurt us or score past us."

City were exceptional in the early stages of the game, as goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Silva saw them surge into a five-goal lead after just 18 minutes. Silva notched two more goals in the second period, with Kevin De Bruyne netting the eighth goal of the day:

The dominant performance saw City close to matching a longstanding Premier League record:

BT Sport Football summed up how far the Manchester club has come in recent years:

Even by City's high standards, the victory was remarkable. Following on from a shock loss to Norwich City, Guardiola has watched his side bounce back with two excellent displays.

On Wednesday, they were comfortable winners in a challenging game away at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. There were no signs of any heavy legs in the starting XI when City took to the field on Saturday.

Bernardo was a substitute in Ukraine, and it's clear he benefitted from a rest of sorts. In addition to his goals, the midfielder was excellent against Watford, as he committed opposition players, dictated play and threaded incisive passes into his team-mates.

James Robson of the Evening Standard suggested De Bruyne was just as good as his fellow midfielder on the day:

City are two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Sunday. If the Reds win at Stamford Bridge, they would restore their five-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

After the Norwich loss, there would have been some worries from City supporters, as the team lacked defensive cohesion and attacking fluidity at Carrow Road. But any fears were blown away by the manner in which the team responded in the proceeding fixtures.