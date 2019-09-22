Luis Suarez Says Barcelona Form Is 'Worrying' After Shock Granada Loss

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez said the team's recent form is "worrying" following their shock La Liga defeat to Granada on Saturday.

The Blaugrana were the big favourites ahead of the encounter but continued their disappointing run of away results with a 2-0 loss. Goals from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo either side of half-time were enough for Granada to notch a memorable win.

The loss means this is Barcelona's worst start to a season since the 1994-95 campaign and Suarez has conceded there are big issues for this group of players to solve, per Jamie Smith of Goal:

"It's a worrying defeat, a defeat that hurts and a defeat that we have to take a real good look at, because there are lots of things that we have to improve.

"You can't go behind so early. That made everything that bit tougher for us. We had possession of the ball, but we couldn't make it count. We have to analyse what happened."

Suarez added that he's expecting the team to endure a challenging season:

Azeez was on the scoresheet after just two minutes, and even after Lionel Messi's introduction after the break, the Blaugrana were unable to stage a fightback:

Barcelona have taken just seven points from their first five league games, with Ernesto Valverde struggling to get a tune out of the team away from home.

This season, they have picked up just one point from a possible nine on the road, with their only positive result coming in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna; they were beaten by Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on the opening day of the campaign.

As Rafael Hernandez of fan site Grup 14 highlighted, it's been a long time since Barcelona won a game away from the Camp Nou:

Clearly, there are big issues to fix for Valverde. Andy Mitten of The Athletic summed up the Catalan giants' problems:

While the defence continues to toil, there are issues in attack too, with Antoine Griezmann yet to shine since his summer transfer from Atletico Madrid. Suarez and Messi have excelled for many years, although both are returning from injury layoffs and will take some time to get back to full fitness.

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar commented on how dependant Barcelona remain on Messi, who has yet to start a competitive game this season:

After spending big money on Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong this summer, Blaugrana fans would have hoped to see the team evolve and take some pressure off their iconic No. 10. However, the signs are that they will remain dependant on him once again this season.

Barcelona will be thankful they have a home fixture in midweek, with Villarreal visiting the Camp Nou on Tuesday. The pressure will be ramped up when the Catalan giants travel to face Getafe for their next away game on Saturday.