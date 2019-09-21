Patrice Evra: Manchester United Need 'Arrogance to Come Back'

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra wants the squad to regain some of the arrogance that made them great in the past, and believes they'll return to their winning ways once everyone gets healthy.

The Frenchman spoke to Adam Marshall of the club's official website, explaining how disappointed he was when people believed United would lose to Leicester City leading up to their clash:

"We played against Leicester and many people said it was going to be a tough game because they’re in form but it’s what I’m talking about. Where is the respect for Manchester United? I want people to fear us again and people have to go out and play better and win the games.

"So I know it’s not easy going to West Ham, it’s a tough place, but we have to make sure, when the players step on the pitch, we are united. I want that arrogance to come back, you know. Even if it’s not easy, people have to understand we are Manchester United. So I’m upset when I hear people talking about United as if we are nothing. It’s killing me.

"We need to win, no matter. Actually, I want to win games until everyone is ready as we’ve got a lot of injuries but we need to win games, no matter what. I know some people complained we didn’t play great against Leicester but we got the three points last weekend.

"It’s what we have to do. Going on that pitch, we have to get three points. Trust me, when the full squad is back, we’re going to have some better days for us."

United beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday, recording just their second win of the season. The Foxes had won two in a row while playing excellent football, and sat ahead of the Red Devils in the standings.

One of the giants of English football, United have fallen on hard times of late. Their last Premier League title dates back to 2013, and since then, they've finished inside the top three just once.

Last season yielded a sixth-placed finish, an incredible 32 points behind local rivals and champions Manchester City. It's a far cry from the United team Evra played for. The full-back won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as the 2007-08 UEFA Premier League.

Evra knows all about winning at Old Trafford and gave some advice to the new generation of players:

He left for Juventus in 2014 and would add two more Serie A titles in Italy.

He's now back in Manchester while working on his coaching badges, and has stayed close to the team:

The 38-year-old was chosen to present Daniel James his Player of the Month award:

Having an experienced, fan-favourite former player like Evra around the team can only be beneficial for the many youngsters in the United squad. The likes of James, Rashford, Mason Greenwood and others can learn a great deal from the former France international, and his infectious enthusiasm will be helpful during this rough start to the season.