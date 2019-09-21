WWE Hot Take: Shane McMahon's Feud with Kevin Owens Is Crippling Both Stars

WWE

It took a little longer than anticipated, but this dragging-out of the Kevin Owens-Shane McMahon feud is finally having a noticeable negative impact on both Superstars.

At one point, Owens was looking like a Stone Cold-type character in the anti-authority vein who was going to do whatever he wanted while taking down a McMahon. If a McMahon has to be on television and taking slots in pay-per-views, this was probably the way to go.

Fast forward to present day though and Owens and Shane are feuding over...a lawsuit?

It's all as strange as it sounds:

Shane canned Owens so the latter is back with a lawsuit because this long, drawn-out feud that has been going on for months apparently needed to have another twist and turn instead of simply ending and letting both guys go their separate ways.

In the process, the sour feeling most fans seem to have toward Shane only continues to get worse. And now Owens has gone from a rebellious presence ready to topple a company to a guy who was reduced to begging to have a fine reduced, then filing a lawsuit.

When the lawsuits and contract details start flying, it feels like WWE is reaching in the dark for ideas.

This is all especially silly considering Owens is now shivering in fear about a fine and/or suspension or even losing his job when he's not too far off from—wait for it—putting his job on the line in the first place in the early goings of this feud (SummerSlam).

Now, disclaimer—WWE hasn't always been good with continuity in tales. It has to fall right in the proverbial lap. Think, the recent Randy Orton-Kofi Kingston feud.

But this? It's a jumbled mess that doesn't make a ton of sense, which in turn makes it feel like a boring way to keep both guys on television with something to do.

And, to take this a step further, if Owens is so afraid of all of these things and his character is supposedly scared of these repercussions because he needs to make money for his family...why did he fight his boss in the first place?

Look, that's obviously taking it perhaps a step too far in the analysis department. An anti-authority figure like Owens is relatable and has been since this was Vince McMahon in the ring, not his son. This was going in the right direction until Owens did a 180 and starting literally begging Shane not to fine him.

But when contracts starting coming into storylines things just get boring. There's a surprise clause! And it's one, especially if jobs are supposedly at stake, that won't end up mattering!

Longtime fans will have some serious deja vu here. When Shane fired Owens, the best possible thing WWE could have done was have the jobless Superstar stop showing up. It's a novel idea. Yes, fans are paying to see these guys. But throw that out the window and really sell this. Owens lost his job. He's showing up in the stands sometimes, maybe popping over to NXT, but he isn't at SmackDown. Have him come back later.

This is one of the main criticisms from the Summer of Punk and the surrounding events. When CM Punk took the title off John Cena and escaped through the crowd with the company's top title as his contract expired, keeping him off television or even having him pop up at other promotions or something would have been downright amazing. Instead, Punk showed back up pretty quickly and the whole angle poofed.

This had the potential to be a fun summer of Owens, especially once he started using the stunner and railing against his bosses. But it's devolved into something more akin to a see-it-and-forget-it feud in the Dolph Ziggler category.

A payoff here isn't going to be much of a payoff. The big ending to this felt like when Owens beat Shane and was permitted to keep his job. With SmackDown moving to Fox, maybe this is their way to write Shane off television as the blue brand undergoes a makeover via the draft. But that's more in line with wishful thinking—Shane draws so much as a presence the product can't really afford to lose him.

That's the other frustrating part here. Shane's involvement was detested by some, yet still made some sense sheerly on the back of the attention he garners. SummerSlam felt like the cutoff though and he could be out there doing something interesting with other Superstars. Instead, he's still on with Owens and throwing around something boring in a relatable way for most viewers—paperwork.

From this point, any time Shane shows up in a feud it's going to lead to groans largely because after an initial match, should it continue, lawsuits and petty boss stuff like fines are going to fly. There isn't a big direction to go with otherwise, which is funny for those who thought the "best in the world" stuff was as bad as it was going to get.

Barring a return to NXT as a top contender there, the same ramifications apply to Owens. He's one of WWE's best but this never-ending gauntlet of perceived character misses (even if that's not what WWE was going for) and drowning in things like fines for the betterment of his family is a tough act to recover from in today's environment.

It's a shame it has come to this, especially since the boss vs. beloved wrestler thing has a tried-and-true blueprint. WWE digging a proper out from this and salvaging the storyline and both characters would be quite a feat, but given the names involved, here's to hoping.