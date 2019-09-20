Texans' Lonnie Johnson Jr. Pays for Funeral of 14-Year-Old Curtis Walton Jr.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. told reporters Friday that he paid for the funeral of 14-year-old Curtis Walton Jr., who died Thursday, September 12 after an accidental drowning.

Johnson is from Gary, Indiana, where Walton lived and played football at Calumet High School. The Texans' defensive back heard about Walton's death on social media.

Alex Radow of KPRC TV provided video of Johnson's interview:

"It was just hard growing up [in Gary]," Johnson said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "It's obviously a rough city. I've seen a lot of things growing up. It was just difficult the whole time I was there. I know what his family kind of felt like. I've lost a lot of people close to me. I know what it's like to be in their position. I've been in that position plenty of times. I just wanted to help out any way I could."

Johnson also said he lost a 15-year-old friend to gun violence while in high school and further explained how that tragedy affected him.

"She was 15 years old when she was shot," Johnson said. "She was real close to me. I dealt with the pain before. I know what it's like to lose someone close to me. I got that platform and I can do that now and help out."

Johnson is one of a few NFL players who have paid for funerals of young people this year. Of note, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did so for the family of 15-year-old Jaylon McKenzie in May, and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson did the same for the family of 11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott in June.

The Texans took the ex-Kentucky cornerback with the 54th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The 24-year-old made his first career start Sunday in a 13-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the season, Johnson has three tackles and one pass breakup.