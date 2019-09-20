Ex-Bengal S Chinedum Ndukwe Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault, Says It's Extortion

Ed Reinke/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Chinedum Ndukwe is suing a woman for an alleged extortion attempt, while the woman has filed a lawsuit saying Ndukwe sexually assaulted her.

Per TMZ Sports, Ndukwe filed a lawsuit against a woman identified as Jane Doe and her lawyer, James Walker, for extortion and coercion. The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kevin Grasha reported the woman filed her own lawsuit for alleged sexual assault.

Ndukwe's lawsuit says Walker and the woman sent him a letter demanding $10 million or they would go public with a sexual assault allegation against the former NFL defensive back.



Per Grasha, the woman said Ndukwe "groped and kissed her at a work meeting, then later forced his hand into her pants and touched her genitals" on Aug. 22.

The woman was an intern at Ndukwe's real estate firm over the summer. The lawsuit says she reported the allegations to Cincinnati police, though no charges were filed and an investigation was pending.

Walker told Grasha that Ndukwe attempted to buy off his client by giving her $1,000.

"He can try to twist this anyway he wants to, but Mr. Ndukwe knows he assaulted our client and thought that he could buy her silence," Walker said. "His attempt to further coerce her by filing a frivolous lawsuit…further validates his desperation."

Walker and his client filed her lawsuit with Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, the same day Ndukwe filed his lawsuit.

Ndukwe played five seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and Oakland Raiders from 2007-11.