Busch Donates Year's Supply of Beer to Fan Who Gave Money to Children's Hospital

Busch Donates Year's Supply of Beer to Fan Who Gave Money to Children's HospitalSeptember 20, 2019
Iowa State Cyclones fan Carson King turned a College GameDay sign into one of the best charitable campaigns of the year.
Now, Busch wants to make sure the 23-year-old King achieves his initial goal: free beer.
As ESPN's College GameDay made its way to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday for the battle for the Cy-Hawk, King created a sign that read "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" while also listing his Venmo account.
When he received more donations than he had envisioned, he decided to put the money to good use by donating it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Additionally, Venmo and Busch have each vowed to match the donations.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt @NBCNightlyNews
Carson King was joking when he held up a sign asking for beer money during a college football pre-game show. When cash started flowing into his Venmo account, the 24-year-old decided to donate it to a children's hospital. @kevtibs has the story. https://t.co/cOuO0LcgDo
As of Thursday, King had raised more than $67,000 on his own, putting the total contributions at more than $200,000.
Not only will Busch be donating money, but it will be hooking King up with a year's supply of beer:
Busch Beer @BuschBeer
Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend https://t.co/czGBuXRE92
King was obviously thrilled with the gesture:
All of this from a simple sign.
RECRUITING: Cyclones set to host JUCO DT on official visit