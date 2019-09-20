Busch Donates Year's Supply of Beer to Fan Who Gave Money to Children's Hospital

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa State Cyclones fan Carson King turned a College GameDay sign into one of the best charitable campaigns of the year.

Now, Busch wants to make sure the 23-year-old King achieves his initial goal: free beer.

As ESPN's College GameDay made its way to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday for the battle for the Cy-Hawk, King created a sign that read "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" while also listing his Venmo account.

When he received more donations than he had envisioned, he decided to put the money to good use by donating it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Additionally, Venmo and Busch have each vowed to match the donations.

As of Thursday, King had raised more than $67,000 on his own, putting the total contributions at more than $200,000.

Not only will Busch be donating money, but it will be hooking King up with a year's supply of beer:

King was obviously thrilled with the gesture:

All of this from a simple sign.