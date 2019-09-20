WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson Announces Marriage to Justin Tupper on Instagram

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson announced Thursday that she got married to Revolution Golf CEO and founder Justin Tupper.

The 44-year-old Wilson revealed the news on Instagram, writing, "I married the most incredible human today & words cannot describe how grateful I am. Just us & the doggies in Sedona. So magical."

At the age of 24, Wilson made her wrestling debut for WCW in 1999. After spending two years in WCW, Wilson was with WWE from 2001 until her retirement in 2008.

Wilson is also known for being on the cover of Playboy in 2003.

Earlier this year, Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania. Fellow former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler presented her for induction.

Wilson was previously married to former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman from 2003 until 2008, and she dated former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez from 2011 until 2015.

