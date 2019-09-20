Bills' Devin Singletary Won't Play vs. Bengals Due to Hamstring Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that rookie running back Devin Singletary will not play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Singletary suffered the injury late in Buffalo's Week 2 win over the New York Giants.

With Singletary on the shelf, 36-year-old Frank Gore will be the clear No. 1 option for Buffalo out of the backfield during its home opener.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

