Bills' Devin Singletary Won't Play vs. Bengals Due to Hamstring Injury

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that rookie running back Devin Singletary will not play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Singletary suffered the injury late in Buffalo's Week 2 win over the New York Giants.

With Singletary on the shelf, 36-year-old Frank Gore will be the clear No. 1 option for Buffalo out of the backfield during its home opener.

