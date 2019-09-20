R-Truth and the 7 Funniest WWE Superstars in the Last 20 Years

R-Truth and the 7 Funniest WWE Superstars in the Last 20 YearsSeptember 20, 2019
For all the serious in-ring performers WWE has had over the past two decades, there has also been no shortage of comedic wrestlers.
Even though many wrestling fans love to see high-quality matches and rivalries that will stand the test of time, there is always a place in the business for entertainment and comedy.
That's been proved as recently as the present day, with R-Truth's exploits while holding the newly created 24/7 Championship providing light relief on television every week.
But Truth is far from the only guy who has managed to make fans laugh both inside and outside of a WWE ring. Here's a look at some of the best since the turn of the century.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Few performers were able to transition as seamlessly from ruthless in-ring performer to hilarious backstage comedian like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
His list of funny moments in WWE are endless. His rivalry with Mr McMahon was legendary, but even that had its fair share of comedy, including the time he attacked the boss while he was in hospital. Even when he aligned with Vince and turned heel, he managed to make fans laugh.
Then there was his infamous "What?" phase, and although it was irritating at first, it's one of the go-to calls for WWE fans when Austin appears on WWE programming to this day.
Who can forget Austin's fight in a supermarket with Booker T too, arguably one of the greatest external segments in the company's history.
It was a moment that underlined just how entertaining Austin could be without even lacing up his boots.
R-Truth
Would the 24/7 Championship have been anywhere near as successful as it is if it wern't for R-Truth's exploits with the title?
When WWE introduced the title earlier this year, it was never likely to be a serious championship, on par with when the Hardcore Championship adopted a similar ruling earlier this century.
But Truth has at least made it entertaining, if nothing else. And it's not the first time he's managed to make fans laugh, with his Little Jimmy phase a few years ago also proving to be a hit on television.
Truth is never likely to ascend to the main event scene in WWE, but he's a valuable asset in making the midcard as lively as possible.
That should continue for a good while yet too.
Shawn Michaels
D-Generation X remains one of the best-loved stables in WWE history, and that was largely down to the entertainment factor Shawn Michaels brought to the party.
Nicknamed the Showstopper for good reason, Michaels was always able to entertain both inside and outside of the ring on a regular basis.
Even when DX weren't active, Michaels always managed to raise a smile from WWE fans with his antics backstage.
More importantly, he looked like a guy who was having fun doing it, which made it all the more easy for fans to be entertained by HBK whenever he appeared on screen.
Easily one of the best performers of his generation, Michaels was one of the funniest too.
Santino Marella
When his WWE career started as a plan in the crowd during a show in Italy, nobody could have imagined that Santino Marella would go down the path he did in professional wrestling.
He started out as a serious fighter but quickly turned into one of the company's go-to acts for comedic value and backstage segments.
Marella did his fair share in the ring, but with his finishing manoeuvre, The Cobra, raising more of a laugh than it did a gasp from those in attendance, it's understandable that Santino is remembered more for his acts of comedy than his wrestling ability.
He had his fair share of interaction with WWE's female wrestlers too, not least when he impersonated a woman for a match with Vickie Guerrero.
All in all, it's safe to say that on a list of the funniest wrestlers of the past 20 years, Santino Marella's inclusion was one that couldn't be ignored.
Triple H
Undeniably one of the more versatile performers of the past 20 years, Triple H could be serious as they come one week before switching to being a comedy performer the next.
Most of Triple H's funny moments came during his alliance with Shawn Michaels in D-Generation X, and the duo had fans laughing in their seats on a regular basis.
While he was The Cerebral Assassin as a singles competitor, any time he linked up with Michaels for a run in the black and green, you were guaranteed laughs aplenty.
For years, it looked as though fans would never see a different side to The Game. But when he was having backstage segments with guys like JBL and Michaels that prompted fans to laugh uncontrollably, it was clear just how versatile he could be.
Edge and Christian
While Edge and Christian are rightly regarded as one of the most successful in-ring tag teams in WWE history, they were also hugely entertaining outside of it.
In fact, some of their more memorable moments came in hilarious backstage segments, a role they reprise whenever they return to WWE programming.
From their unforgettable segments with Kurt Angle to their five-second poses before matches that were for "the benefit of those with flash photography," Edge and Christian brought entertainment aplenty to WWE TV at a time when the company was on a real high.
Unfortunately, injuries to both guys meant any real chance of a proper reunion never happened. But any look back on WWE Network to find some of their more hilarious moments will bring joy to most fans of the business.
Goldust
Like many people on this list, Goldust started out as a serious, albeit completely bizarre, WWE character before turning into someone perhaps more remembered for his comedic value.
Despite a moderately successful run around the turn of the century, it was only when the company turned Goldust's character into a figure of fun that he started to raise his profile.
From the electrocution he suffered that led to him developing a stutter and Tourette-like symptoms to his unforgettable alliance with Booker T prior to one of his departures from the company, Goldust was one of the more entertaining acts on Raw and SmackDown each week.
Even when he returned, he reprised his role as comedy performer to great effect, teaming up with another funny competitor in R-Truth to form an alliance many fans learned to love.
In 2019, Goldust broke free from the shackles that have inhibited him for years and became known as Dustin Rhodes for his run in All Elite Wrestling.
But in truth, fans will always remember him as Goldust.