R-Truth and the 7 Funniest WWE Superstars in the Last 20 Years

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

For all the serious in-ring performers WWE has had over the past two decades, there has also been no shortage of comedic wrestlers.

Even though many wrestling fans love to see high-quality matches and rivalries that will stand the test of time, there is always a place in the business for entertainment and comedy.

That's been proved as recently as the present day, with R-Truth's exploits while holding the newly created 24/7 Championship providing light relief on television every week.

But Truth is far from the only guy who has managed to make fans laugh both inside and outside of a WWE ring. Here's a look at some of the best since the turn of the century.