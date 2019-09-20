Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood in Contract Talks

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United are "in talks" over Mason Greenwood's contract after the 17-year-old netted his first senior goal for the club in the Red Devils' 1-0 UEFA Europa League win against Astana on Thursday.

Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a cleverly worked goal at Old Trafford to send United to the top of Group L:

Solskjaer said after the victory that United are keen to tie Greenwood, who joined the club's academy in 2007, to a long-term contract and talks are ongoing, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"We're always in talks with the boys, how we see the future, and Mason is one we want to keep with us. He is learning every single day in training, training with better players and the more match time he gets the better tempo, and today was a good introduction for him."

The Norwegian manager added Greenwood's performance showed it was correct for United to let Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter Milan in the summer without replacing him.

"For me it was the right decision for the club," Solskjaer said. "He is going to be important for us this season. He's not played a lot so far, but he'll get minutes."

Solskjaer picked a second-string side to face Astana, with Marcus Rashford the only first-team regular included in the staring XI:

From the opening exchanges, United dominated, and they created plenty of chances.

But it was not until Greenwood fired home from a tight angle on the right edge of the six-yard box with 17 minutes to go that United finally took the lead.

It was enough to send the Manchester giants top of their pool, as AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade drew 2-2 in the group's other match.

Greenwood's performance was impressive, and he may have put himself in the frame for a first Premier League start of the season at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Red Devils moved themselves up to fourth in the table with their 1-0 victory over Leicester City last time out and will be eager to extend their winning run to three in a row in all competitions against the Hammers.

After an impressive start to the campaign when they beat Chelsea 4-0 in their opening Premier League match, United stalled with draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, and a home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Two wins from two after the international break, though, could have kickstarted United's 2019-20 campaign, and they will now be looking to go on a winning run that would boost their top-four credentials.