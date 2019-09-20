Report: Accuser Says Antonio Brown Sent Her Intimidating Texts After SI Story

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown sent intimidating texts to her after she said to SI that the wideout made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017.

The text messages were revealed to Klemko and released to the public. Per Klemko, "the texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash."

Also per Klemko, the woman said she "received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017." The messaging consisted of "photos of her and her children," and she thinks Brown is "encouraging others in the group to investigate [her]."

The messenger also called the woman a "super broke girl" and referenced her children when saying "those her kids...she’s awful broke clearly."

On Monday, Klemko reported numerous allegations against Brown in addition to sexual assault claims from ex-trainer Brittney Taylor that are currently being investigated by the NFL.

The woman who Brown allegedly texted said that the wideout hired her to do a mural. While working, she found "Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals," per Klemko.

Per Klemko, "Sports Illustrated has reviewed screenshots of the texts and confirmed that they were apparently sent from the same number Brown used to communicate with the artist in 2017, which was provided to her in a direct message from his verified Instagram account."

Lisa Banks, a lawyer representing the woman, wrote a letter to the NFL about the alleged texts from Brown, saying they are "intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy."

"Our client...is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her," the lawyer wrote.

"While she certainly qualifies as a 'starving artist,' she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages."

Per Klemko, the league responded to Banks in under an hour to set up a phone call with league investigators and the artist's legal representation.

SI sent a text to the number in question regarding the woman's intimidation claims. A person on the other end responded "foh clown," perhaps meaning "get the f--k out of here."

The question now is what happens next to Brown, if anything, with numerous allegations being made against the Pats star.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk weighed in:

"The Personal Conduct Policy expressly prohibits '[s]talking, harassment, or similar forms of intimidation.' The fact that the behavior has been directed at a woman who has made allegations regarding misconduct makes the situation even worse for Brown. Employers routinely take swift and decisive action against employees who are accused of misconduct and who harass or intimidate those who have made the accusations."

Florio also said that the alleged messaging from Brown gives the Pats a "much more tangible basis for severing ties." He also noted that the league can place Brown on the Commissioner Exempt List immediately if Roger Goodell believes Brown "may have violated” the Personal Conduct Policy.

Brown, who made his Patriots debut last Sunday, is currently slated to play New England's next game against the New York Jets in Week 3.