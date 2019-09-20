7 Draft Picks Who Will Make SmackDown Live on Fox WWE's A-Show

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Having different rosters for Raw and SmackDown is bound to lead to repetition over time, but WWE has tried to remedy this with the Superstar Shake-up/draft and the Wild Card Rule.

Commentator Michael Cole confirmed the wild-card ruling would go the way of the dodo soon, and this means the company is going to have to pick and choose which people it wants to represent each brand.

The next WWE draft will take place on October 11 and 14, just one week after SmackDown moves to Fox on Friday nights.

Right now, people regularly come and go between shows to the point that WWE does not even acknowledge when someone shows up in a place they don't belong.

Raw has always been considered the flagship show because it is WWE's longest-running weekly program, but with Fox putting a lot of effort into promoting SmackDown, the days of the red brand's supremacy might be over.

Let's take a look at which draft picks could help SmackDown become the official A-show of WWE.