7 Draft Picks Who Will Make SmackDown Live on Fox WWE's A-Show

7 Draft Picks Who Will Make SmackDown Live on Fox WWE's A-ShowSeptember 20, 2019
Having different rosters for Raw and SmackDown is bound to lead to repetition over time, but WWE has tried to remedy this with the Superstar Shake-up/draft and the Wild Card Rule.
Commentator Michael Cole confirmed the wild-card ruling would go the way of the dodo soon, and this means the company is going to have to pick and choose which people it wants to represent each brand.
The next WWE draft will take place on October 11 and 14, just one week after SmackDown moves to Fox on Friday nights.
Right now, people regularly come and go between shows to the point that WWE does not even acknowledge when someone shows up in a place they don't belong.
Raw has always been considered the flagship show because it is WWE's longest-running weekly program, but with Fox putting a lot of effort into promoting SmackDown, the days of the red brand's supremacy might be over.
Let's take a look at which draft picks could help SmackDown become the official A-show of WWE.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch took herself from the least-talked about of the Four Horsewomen to being one of the biggest stars in the entire company in the span of a year. That accomplishment alone puts her on the high-value list.
The Man spent most of her main roster career on SmackDown before winning the Raw Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, but that was then and this is now.
Lynch has been running roughshod over the division and putting her on the blue brand again would guarantee a lot of buzz for Fox and WWE.
Of course, this means she would probably have to lose the Raw women's title soon, but with the way things have been going for her, she would be right back in the hunt for gold on SmackDown.
Seth Rollins
Putting aside personal preference, if someone asked you who the top male Superstar was in WWE right now, most of you would say Seth Rollins.
No matter what the company throws at him, The Beastslayer manages to steal the show almost every time he steps into the ring.
Rollins has plenty of high-flying moves, can be just as technical as anyone else and has more power than most men his size. He might just be the perfect blueprint for a professional wrestler.
Ever since WWE reinstated the brand split in July 2016, the universal champion has been repping the red brand. It would be a nice change of pace to see him on SmackDown so he could work with some talents he has not interacted with much previously.
Plus, it looks like Brock Lesnar may soon be the WWE champion, and you know Rollins will want to face him again for the right to be the top champion on the blue brand.
The OC
Almost everything said in the previous slide about how good Rollins is could also describe AJ Styles.
The Phenomenal One, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are enjoying a push as The OC right now and moving them to SmackDown would make it possible for them to feud with The New Day in some fashion.
All three men have moved between Raw and SmackDown at least once, so fans wouldn't be surprised to see them drafted again.
Styles by himself would be a good get, but adding the team of Anderson and Gallows to the blue brand's tag division would create some interesting matchups.
Thankfully, the pair are enjoying one of their biggest pushes in WWE and would be in a much better position than they were the last time they worked on SmackDown.
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks returned to WWE and immediately turned heel by attacking Natalya on the August 12 episode of Raw.
The Boss has been looking to reclaim her spot as one of the top Superstars in the women's division, and unfortunately, Bayley is tagging along and working as a villain for the first time in her career.
The WWE Universe seems split when it comes to cheers and jeers, but with the right feud, Banks could become the most reviled woman in the company.
The Hugger is already the SmackDown women's champion and would be able to continue associating with The Boss to keep up her credibility as a fresh heel.
Plus, the blue hair is already giving Banks brand synergy with SmackDown, so WWE may as well take advantage of the situation.
Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman is one of the most dominant Superstars in WWE today—unless he is fighting for a world title.
The Monster Among Men has had multiple opportunities at the Universal Championship but keeps missing out. It's clear management wants to push him but always stops short when the time rolls around to give him a major title.
A change of scenery might benefit the big man, and SmackDown could give him a fresh start against a group of opponents he hasn't faced before.
Strowman's entire main roster career has been spent on Raw. The draft is just as much about giving Superstars a fresh start as it is refreshing the roster on both shows.
If anyone needs a way to reinvigorate his character, it's the man who lost both of his title bouts at Clash of Champions.
Who do you want to see moved to SmackDown during the next draft?