Warriors' Stephen Curry to Pair with Phil Mickelson at 2019 Safeway Open

Stephen Curry's side hustle as a golfer keeps leveling up.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star will be paired at the Safeway Open Pro-Am with Phil Mickelson, the tournament's ambassador and five-time major champion.

Curry and Mickelson teased their pairing on Twitter earlier Thursday:

Jeff Sanders, president of Lagardere Sports Golf Events Division, expects their conversation to continue on the course:

"The Phil, Stephen pairing in the Pro-Am will provide golf fans a fun day on the course where I'm sure the banter will prove to be very entertaining. As we know, Stephen's shooting stroke is the best in the NBA, but he doesn't get enough credit for his great golf swing! The Pro-Am is always a great day to get up close to the players and watch great golf. It will be fun for the fans to see Stephen playing with Phil, the two best shot makers in their respective sports!"

The Tour added that Curry holds a 0.6 handicap. According to the San Francsico Chronicle's Ron Kroichick, the two-time NBA MVP "was offered a sponsor exemption to compete in the actual tour event ... but he declined."

Curry participated in the tournament for the first time in 2016, and he has immersed himself further in the sport since then.

Most recently, earlier this week, the three-time NBA champion hosted the inaugural Stephen Curry Charity Classic in San Francisco to support his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, as well as PGA REACH. Preceding that in August, Curry revealed he'll fund golf programs for men and women at Howard University. This summer also saw the premiere of his mini-golf competition show Holey Moley on ABC.

Curry and Mickelson are scheduled to tee off Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 2:40 p.m. ET from Silverado Resort and Spa North Course in Napa Valley, California.