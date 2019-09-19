Kenyan Drake, DeVante Parker, Dolphins Fantasy Outlook with Josh Rosen as QB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins' decision to start second-year quarterback Josh Rosen over veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick moving forward will not only affect Brian Flores' squad, but it will have ramifications for fantasy football teams everywhere.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday the Dolphins have made the quarterback change ahead of Sunday's clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

Taken 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has completed just 38.1 percent (8-of-21) of his passes for 102 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in two garbage-time appearances this season. This comes after he completed just 55.2 percent of his passes as a rookie in Arizona.

Rosen remains an extremely risky play for fantasy owners—and the outlook for the rest of the team's playmakers doesn't appear any more promising.

Running back Kenyan Drake is off to a slow start this season, totaling 31 rushing yards on just 10 carries. He has provided more value in the passing attack, though, as he has seven receptions for 44 yards in two games.

Miami has been outscored 102-10 through the first two weeks, and now it will face a Dallas offense that is averaging 33 points per game. Given the current state of the Dolphins' offense, Drake doesn't figure to receive a consistent amount of carries as the team will be playing catch-up frequently.

Drake should at least provide some value in PPR leagues. He hauled in a career-high 53 receptions last year, and with a young quarterback under center, Miami will likely ask the running backs to become more involved in the aerial attack.

DeVante Parker, meanwhile, may be the most affected by the quarterback change. He has proven to be productive in the past, averaging 707 yards from 2016 to 2017. He hasn't, however, been a reliable end-zone threat, as he had only nine touchdowns in his first four seasons.

So far this season, it's been a mixed bag of results. Parker had three receptions and 75 yards in the season opener, but he was shut out of the box score in Week 2.

The good news for fantasy owners is that the Dolphins will likely have to throw the ball frequently as they look to make comebacks in games. And as the team's No. 1 option, Parker should see his fair share of targets.

Fitzpatrick has shown through the years he has no trouble slinging the football, even though it may not produce wins. The question now will be whether Rosen's accuracy improves enough to warrant starting Parker in fantasy leagues.

Rosen topped the 200-yard mark just four times in 13 games last year, and he has yet to throw for more than 252 yards in a single game. Although this is a new team, starting any of his receivers carries significant risk until the 22-year-old passer proves himself.

Then again, Fitzpatrick had not proven to be consistent early on this season:

At this point, fantasy owners will need to proceed with caution when evaluating their options with Dolphins playmakers.