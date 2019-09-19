'AEW Dynamite' Revealed as Name of Weekly Show on TNT

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: (L-R) Kia Stevens aka Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, Nyla Rose, and Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy speak onstage at the
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Just 13 days from AEW's television debut on TNT, the wrestling promotion has announced the name of its flagship show. 

AEW Dynamite will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 2:

The name has been speculated about since May when AEW and TNT officially announced their agreement. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Ian Carey of SEScoops.com) reported in June AEW filed a trademark for "Wednesday Night Dynamite."

AEW Dynamite continues the company's pattern of honoring wrestling's past, while also continuing to establish its own brand. TNT previously served as the home for WCW's flagship show, Monday Nitro, from 1995-2001. 

Going from Nitro to Dynamite is a natural extension of wrestling on the Turner family of networks.

Now that the world knows what AEW's program will be called, fans will be able to look forward to the wrestling wars of 2019 when Dynamite starts going head-to-head with NXT starting next month. 

