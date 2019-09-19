WWE's Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns to Co-Star in Animated Movie 'Rumble'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE announced Thursday that it is partnering with Paramount to produce an animated movie called Rumble, which will star Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns.

In addition to Lynch and Reigns, actors Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan and Tony Danza will voice characters, as will ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and renowned announcer Michael Buffer.

Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria discussed why working with WWE Studios for Rumble made sense for Paramount:

"Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE? They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn't be happier to collaborate with them on this special film. We are thrilled to have a seasoned and dynamic cast in place to breathe life into this exciting story and can't wait to bring it to audiences."

Rumble is set in a world "where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes." In the movie, a character named Winnie coaches a "lovable underdog monster" into a wrestling champion.

Lynch and Reigns are arguably the two biggest stars WWE has to offer currently.

The Man is the reigning Raw women's champion, and she was part of the first women's match to ever main event WrestleMania when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match in April.

Reigns headlined each of the previous four WrestleManias, and he is a three-time WWE champion, one-time Universal champion, one-time Intercontinental champion, one-time United States champion and one-time Tag Team champion.

Being part of Rumble marks the latest in a long line of major accomplishments for both Lynch and Reigns, as they are each featured on the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game as well.

Lynch and Reigns are strong choices for Rumble since they have prior acting experience in non-animated movies. Lynch starred in The Marine 6: Close Quarters, while Reigns was in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Rumble is currently scheduled for a summer 2020 release.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).