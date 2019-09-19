WWE Rumors: Sheamus Cleared for in-Ring Return Following Reported Concussion

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sheamus has reportedly been cleared to return to action after missing more than five months with a concussion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Sheamus is waiting for WWE to come up with something for him creatively so he can return.

Sheamus last wrestled on SmackDown two nights after WrestleMania, when he, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre fell to New Day in a six-man tag team match.

In addition to the concussion, Sheamus is reportedly also dealing with spinal stenosis.

Provided Sheamus is indeed healthy enough to return, it comes at an ideal time for him and WWE. A brand split draft is set to be held next month, and it has resulted in several Superstars returning to WWE programming over the past week.

Luke Harper returned at Clash of Champions to help Erick Rowan, Rusev resurfaced on Raw as part of the storyline involving Mike and Maria Kanellis, and a promo hyping the return of AOP aired on Raw as well.

That suggests Sheamus could resurface in the coming weeks as well, which would be a major coup for WWE since the Irishman has quietly amassed one of the most impressive resumes in the company's history.

The 41-year-old veteran is a three-time WWE champion, one-time World Heavyweight champion, two-time United States champion, five-time Tag Team champion and one-time winner of the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring and Money in the Bank.

Sheamus had been part of a tag team with Cesaro over the past few years, but with Cesaro going off on his own on Raw, it may mean that Sheamus is destined to return to singles action as well.

Since Sheamus is a strong in-ring worker and quality talker who boasts a fair amount of star power, he has a chance to be a major factor on Raw or SmackDown once the draft plays out.

