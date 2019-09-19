Shaq Barrett: Buccaneers 'Excited to Play Daniel Jones' in Giants QB's 1st Start

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are anxiously awaiting their opportunity to welcome New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones into the NFL.

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett said his team is "excited to play" against Jones on Sunday.

The Giants announced Tuesday they were turning to their first-year quarterback after Eli Manning's struggles through the first two games.

Jones' selection at No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft was met with instant backlash by Giants fans and analysts.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported after the draft that multiple sources in the NFL called Jones the most controversial first-round pick.

"There is no way he was going anywhere else in the top 17 picks," one executive for an AFC team told Miller. "We run mock drafts and run through the scenarios, and I hadn't heard of one team that wanted Jones other than them."