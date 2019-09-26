Fantasy Hockey 2019: 4-Round NHL Mock Draft and Underrated Sleepers

Fantasy Hockey 2019: 4-Round NHL Mock Draft and Underrated SleepersSeptember 26, 2019
Preparation is key when it comes to fantasy sports, and fantasy hockey is no different, which is why mapping out how the opening rounds of your draft might go could give you a big advantage over the competition.
While it's impossible to predict precisely how the opposition will operate, doing mock drafts from different spots can go a long way toward helping you formulate a plan and knowing when runs on certain positions are likely to occur.
Here is a four-round mock draft to give you an idea of what to expect on draft day, along with a look at a few sleepers you should consider landing in the latter portion of your draft.
Fantasy Hockey 4-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Team 1: Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB
2. Team 2: Connor McDavid, C, EDM
3. Team 3: Brad Marchand, LW, BOS
4. Team 4: Nathan MacKinnon, C, COL
5. Team 5: Patrick Kane, RW, CHI
6. Team 6: Sidney Crosby, C, PIT
7. Team 7: David Pastrnak, RW, BOS
8. Team 8: Alex Ovechkin, LW, WAS
9. Team 9: Brayden Point, C, TB
10. Team 10: Brent Burns, D, SJ
Round 2
11. Team 10: Auston Matthews, C, TOR
12. Team 9: Johnny Gaudreau, LW, CGY
13. Team 8: Steven Stamkos, C, TB
14. Team 7: Tyler Seguin, C, DAL
15. Team 6: Leon Draisaitl, C, EDM
16. Team 5: John Tavares, C, TOR
17. Team 4: Matthew Tkachuk, LW, CGY
18. Team 3: Jack Eichel, C, BUF
19. Team 2: Mikko Rantanen, RW, COL
20. Team 1: Aleksander Barkov, C, FLA
Round 3
21. Team 1: Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB
22. Team 2: Sebastian Aho, LW, CAR
23. Team 3: Mitch Marner, C, TOR
24. Team 4: John Carlson, D, WAS
25. Team 5: Taylor Hall, LW, NJ
26. Team 6: Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR
27. Team 7: Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, FLA
28. Team 8: Blake Wheeler, RW, WPG
29. Team 9: Dylan Larkin, C, DET
30. Team 10: Patrice Bergeron, C, BOS
Round 4
31. Team 10: Gabriel Landeskog, LW, COL
32. Team 9: Mark Giordano, D, CGY
33. Team 8: Ben Bishop, G, DAL
34. Team 7: Evgeni Malkin, C, PIT
35. Team 6: Alex DeBrincat, RW, CHI
36. Team 5: Victor Hedman, D, TB
37. Team 4: Mark Stone, RW, VGK
38. Team 3: Erik Karlsson, D, SJ
39. Team 2: Elias Pettersson, C, VAN
40. Team 1: Jake Guentzel, LW, PIT
Team Breakdowns
Team 1
Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB
Aleksander Barkov, C, FLA
Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB
Jake Guentzel, LW, PIT
Team 2
Connor McDavid, C, EDM
Mikko Rantanen, RW, COL
Sebastian Aho, LW, CAR
Elias Pettersson, C, VAN
Team 3
Brad Marchand, LW, BOS
Jack Eichel, C, BUF
Mitch Marner, C, TOR
Erik Karlsson, D, SJ
Team 4
Nathan MacKinnon, C, COL
Matthew Tkachuk, LW, CGY
John Carlson, D, WAS
Mark Stone, RW, VGK
Team 5
Patrick Kane, RW, CHI
John Tavares, C, TOR
Taylor Hall, LW, NJ
Victor Hedman, D, TB
Team 6
Sidney Crosby, C, PIT
Leon Draisaitl, C, EDM
Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR
Alex DeBrincat, RW, CHI
Team 7
David Pastrnak, RW, BOS
Tyler Seguin, C, DAL
Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, FLA
Evgeni Malkin, C, PIT
Team 8
Alex Ovechkin, LW, WAS
Steven Stamkos, C, TB
Blake Wheeler, RW, WPG
Ben Bishop, G, DAL
Team 9
Brayden Point, C, TB
Johnny Gaudreau, LW, CGY
Dylan Larkin, C, DET
Mark Giordano, D, CGY
Team 10
Brent Burns, D, SJ
Auston Matthews, C, TOR
Patrice Bergeron, C, BOS
Gabriel Landeskog, LW, COL
Sleepers to Target
Alex Galchenyuk, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Ever since the Montreal Canadiens selected Alex Galchenyuk with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft, fans and fantasy hockey owners have been waiting for him to live up to his potential.
The 25-year-old was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the Phil Kessel deal earlier in the summer, and he finally has a chance to meet the lofty expectations placed on him.
Galchenyuk is four years removed from his best NHL season, which saw him set career highs with 30 goals and 56 points for the Habs. Last season, he registered 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 72 games with Arizona.
The expectation is that he will play on a line centered by Evgeni Malkin, which should help him gain multi-position eligibility.
Galchenyuk also figures to receive ample power-play time on a team that includes Malkin, Sidney Crosby and 2018-19 40-goal scorer Jake Guentzel.
As long as Galchenyuk stays healthy, he should hit the 60-point mark almost by accident based on how much talent he has around him.
Kessel had at least 70 points in each of his final three seasons with the Pens, and since Galchenyuk is essentially his replacement, he has a chance to reach that level as well.
Mikhail Sergachev, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
Most figured Mikhail Sergachev was poised for a breakout campaign last season, but he took a step back from a production standpoint and was one of the most disappointing players in fantasy hockey.
After posting nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points with a plus-11 rating and 16 power-play points in 2017-18, the Russian finished with six goals and 26 assists for 32 points with a plus-12 rating and just six power-play points last season.
The biggest issue for Sergachev last season was the fact that he missed seven games because of injury and didn't receive much power-play time when he was healthy.
The 21-year-old was eighth on the team overall in power-play minutes per game at 1:30, but he did rank second on the team in that category among defensemen behind only Victor Hedman. He primarily played with the second unit alongside players such as Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson, Yanni Gourde and Alex Killorn rather than the top unit with Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.
The same problems could persist in 2019-20, but it is important to remember Sergachev is still young and continuing to develop.
Some natural progression is more likely than not, plus he has a high floor in terms of plus-minus because of the team he plays on, which means you can afford to wait out some growing pains.
Based on the sheer amount of talent around him and the fact that he is two years removed from a 40-point campaign, Sergachev is definitely worth taking a flier on late.
Mackenzie Blackwood, G, New Jersey Devils
After a strong offseason that saw them add rookies Jack Hughes and Nikita Gusev, as well as defenseman P.K. Subban and veteran forward Wayne Simmonds to a core that already includes Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier, the Devils are a trendy pick to return to the playoffs in 2019-20.
If that is going to happen, it will require some semblance of strong goalie play, and Mackenzie Blackwood seems like the top candidate to provide it.
A second-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, the 22-year-old saw his first NHL action last season. In 23 games, including 21 starts, he went 10-10 with a 2.61 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and two shutouts.
That was by far the best production of any New Jersey goaltender on the season. Veteran Cory Schneider went 6-13-4 with a 3.06 GAA and .903 save percentage, while Keith Kinkaid went 15-18-6 with a 3.36 GAA and .891 save percentage.
With Kinkaid no longer in the picture, the crease belongs to Blackwood and Schneider. Some may think the latter has a leg up entering the season since he is a 33-year-old with plenty of starting experience, but he has struggled mightily over the past few seasons.
Since posting a GAA of 2.26 or better and a save percentage of .921 or better every year from 2010-11 through 2015-16, Schneider has fallen off considerably.
He hasn't done better than a 2.82 GAA or .908 save percentage in any of the past three campaigns, and he is coming off his worst season to date, as he went 6-13-4 with a 3.06 GAA, .903 save percentage and just one shutout.
Schneider will still get some starts based on his overall body of work, and it's possible the Devils will use a timeshare to start the season, but Blackwood is clearly a player on the rise. He should take the full-time gig at some point during the season.
