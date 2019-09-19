Cam Newton Out of Panthers Practice with Injury, Unlikely to Play vs. Cardinals

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton missed practice Thursday because of a foot injury and is "unlikely" to play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to The Athletic's Joe Person and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously noted Newton reaggravated a foot injury during a 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Newton originally suffered a left foot sprain during a preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 22.

The injury did not keep the 2015 NFL MVP out of action come the regular season. He started each of Carolina's first two games, although he has struggled. He has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, and the Panthers have gone 0-2.

Newton is now winless in his last eight starts, and he has not thrown for a touchdown in any of his last four appearances.

Carolina head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he was unsure of Newton's status for the near future.

"I have no idea [how long he will be out]," Rivera told reporters. "What he's going to do is he's going to get his treatment, and we'll see how he feels, and we'll adjust it as we go around through it."

It's just the latest injury concern for the three-time Pro Bowler, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January.

Following the Panthers' Week 2 loss, Rivera told reporters Newton's shoulder and foot were not to blame for his performance.

If Newton is unable to play against Arizona, second-year quarterback Kyle Allen will likely make his second career start, with rookie Will Grier to serve as the backup.

In Week 17 last season, Allen went 16-of-27 for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints, who rested key players in preparation for the playoffs.