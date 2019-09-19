Mauricio Pochettino Not Worried About Christian Eriksen's Tottenham Commitment

Mauricio Pochettino Not Worried About Christian Eriksen's Tottenham CommitmentSeptember 19, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is not worried about Christian Eriksen's commitment to the club despite the fact he is yet to agree a new contract in north London.
The Denmark international will be a free agent at the end of the season and will be able to sign a pre-contract with teams around Europe from January.
He was linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer transfer window, but Pochettino told reporters he has no concerns about the midfielder.
"I was happy with Eriksen's performance [against Olympiakos]. Maybe yesterday wasn't his best game—like the team—but I think the quality of the performance wasn't the best from us. I am happy with the commitment of Christian. He ran a lot, he was very committed to the team. I'm not concerned about him."
Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead at Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to draw 2-2 with the Greek champions at the Karaiskakis Stadium.
Eriksen put in a sloppy display for the visitors and gave away possession more frequently than any other player during the match, according to Squawka Football:
Christian Eriksen lost possession more times against Olympiacos (22) than any other player on the pitch. An uncharacteristically wasteful display. 😫 https://t.co/hQDohV4o51
The Denmark international attracted plenty of criticism from football writers for his performance during the match:
That's so, so poor from Eriksen. Ran down a blind alley for no real reason.
#thfc Silly challenge that, but Eriksen largely culpable for failing to protect the ball or clear it. Probably a fair scoreline, this. 2-0 was certainly pretty flattering.
Eriksen just looks so distracted tonight. Doing things he wouldn't usually do. Dwelling on the ball in his own half, rushing into bad passes in the opposition's.
Eriksen hinted at a move away from Tottenham in June. The midfielder told Ekstra Bladet (h/t the Guardian's David Hytner) that he "would like to try something new."
However, the 27-year-old was "only interested" in moving to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.
A move failed to materialise before the window closed at the start of September, and Eriksen spoke about his future while on international duty with Denmark.
He told Ekstra Bladet (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't."
Eriksen appears unwilling to sign a new contract at Spurs, which means speculation over his future will continue. Spurs may be willing to sell in January if they receive a good offer to avoid losing Eriksen for free next summer.
