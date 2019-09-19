Mauricio Pochettino Not Worried About Christian Eriksen's Tottenham Commitment

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is not worried about Christian Eriksen's commitment to the club despite the fact he is yet to agree a new contract in north London.

The Denmark international will be a free agent at the end of the season and will be able to sign a pre-contract with teams around Europe from January.

He was linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer transfer window, but Pochettino told reporters he has no concerns about the midfielder.

"I was happy with Eriksen's performance [against Olympiakos]. Maybe yesterday wasn't his best game—like the team—but I think the quality of the performance wasn't the best from us. I am happy with the commitment of Christian. He ran a lot, he was very committed to the team. I'm not concerned about him."

Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead at Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to draw 2-2 with the Greek champions at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Eriksen put in a sloppy display for the visitors and gave away possession more frequently than any other player during the match, according to Squawka Football:

The Denmark international attracted plenty of criticism from football writers for his performance during the match:

Eriksen hinted at a move away from Tottenham in June. The midfielder told Ekstra Bladet (h/t the Guardian's David Hytner) that he "would like to try something new."

However, the 27-year-old was "only interested" in moving to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

A move failed to materialise before the window closed at the start of September, and Eriksen spoke about his future while on international duty with Denmark.

He told Ekstra Bladet (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't."

Eriksen appears unwilling to sign a new contract at Spurs, which means speculation over his future will continue. Spurs may be willing to sell in January if they receive a good offer to avoid losing Eriksen for free next summer.