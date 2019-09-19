Mauricio Pochettino Not Worried About Christian Eriksen's Tottenham Commitment

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 19, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates victory with Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is not worried about Christian Eriksen's commitment to the club despite the fact he is yet to agree a new contract in north London.

The Denmark international will be a free agent at the end of the season and will be able to sign a pre-contract with teams around Europe from January.

He was linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer transfer window, but Pochettino told reporters he has no concerns about the midfielder.

"I was happy with Eriksen's performance [against Olympiakos]. Maybe yesterday wasn't his best game—like the team—but I think the quality of the performance wasn't the best from us. I am happy with the commitment of Christian. He ran a lot, he was very committed to the team. I'm not concerned about him."

Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead at Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to draw 2-2 with the Greek champions at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Eriksen put in a sloppy display for the visitors and gave away possession more frequently than any other player during the match, according to Squawka Football:

The Denmark international attracted plenty of criticism from football writers for his performance during the match:

Eriksen hinted at a move away from Tottenham in June. The midfielder told Ekstra Bladet (h/t the Guardian's David Hytner) that he "would like to try something new."

However, the 27-year-old was "only interested" in moving to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

A move failed to materialise before the window closed at the start of September, and Eriksen spoke about his future while on international duty with Denmark.

He told Ekstra Bladet (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't."

Eriksen appears unwilling to sign a new contract at Spurs, which means speculation over his future will continue. Spurs may be willing to sell in January if they receive a good offer to avoid losing Eriksen for free next summer.  

