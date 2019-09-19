Report: Drew Brees' Thumb Surgery 'Went Perfect'; Still Could Return in 6 Weeks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The surgical procedure on the thumb of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' throwing hand reportedly "went perfect" Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Thursday and added it remains possible Brees returns to the Saints' lineup in six weeks.

"Step 1 complete...successful surgery," the 12-time Pro Bowl selection wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

Brees was injured on the Saints' second drive of a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. His thumb stuck Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a follow through, and he was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater at the start of the next drive.

"We're getting ready to find out," Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters after the game about whether his team can overcome the loss of its starting QB. "Hopefully, the news is good and the length of time—if there is any—that he's out will be shorter than longer. But, again, that's part of our sport."

New Orleans is 1-1 after a Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

Although the next two weeks are tough, with matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, the schedule is more navigable afterward as the Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

That would complete the projected six-week timetable, and the team has its bye in Week 9, giving Brees some extra time to get back up to full speed with the offense if there are no setbacks.

It will mark the first time since the 2003 season with the then-San Diego Chargers he'll miss more than one game in a campaign.

If the Saints do get the 40-year-old Purdue product back for the season's second half, the NFC South title should still be within reach since five of the team's six division games come after the bye.

Bridgewater should see a majority of the snaps during Brees' absence, but Taysom Hill could also work in on select packages to give the offense more variety.