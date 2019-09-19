Samuel Eto'o: Barcelona Youngster Ansu Fati Has 'Two Pairs' of Balls

TF-Images/Getty Images

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has praised the club's latest talent Ansu Fati, saying the teenager has "two pairs" of balls.

Per Sport, the former Cameroon international made the comments during an appearance on Radio Barcelona:

"What we're seeing with Fati I don't even think God knows. He's very good, he doesn't have one pair, he's got two pairs (of balls), this kid has a lot of personality. I wish him the best and above all he doesn't get injured for his progress."

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise early in the 2019-20 season, taking full advantage of a series of key injuries.

He signed a professional contract in July and has racked up the milestones since:

His La Liga debut came in the 5-2 win over Real Betis in August, and a week later, he bagged his first goal in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

With his UEFA Champions League debut against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, he became the youngest player to feature for the Catalans in the competition:

Fati has already shown no stage is too big for him, and he has a solid track record of scoring goals in Barcelona's various youth teams:

According to Goal's Chris Burton, the Spanish football federation is already working on securing his international commitment. Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau but has never played for any of the country's youth sides.

Lionel Messi returned from injury against BVB, playing his first minutes of the season after coming on for the youngster. The 32-year-old's presence in the team will likely see a decrease in playing time for Fati, although he'll still be in line for a significant role from the bench.

The Blaugrana will be happy to see Messi return after their poor start to the season. With just two wins in four La Liga matches, the defending champions find themselves in fifth place, three points behind leaders Sevilla.

Eto'o announced his retirement from professional football in an Instagram post earlier this month.