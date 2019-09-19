Elena Delle Donne Reportedly Will Win 2019 WNBA MVP Award; 2nd in Career

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Mystics power forward Elena Delle Donne will reportedly be named the 2019 WNBA MVP.

According to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel, Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes. Here's a closer look at the reported voting breakdown:

1. Elena Delle Donne (WAS): 420

2. Brittney Griner (PHO): 167

3. Jonquel Jones (CON): 145

4. Nneka Ogwumike (LA): 128

5. Natasha Howard (SEA): 121

6. Courtney Vandersloot (CHI): 81

Delle Donne will now be a two-time MVP after previously winning the award in 2015 as a member of the Chicago Sky.

The 30-year-old was second in scoring this season with 19.5 points per game, and she also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks. She became the first player in WNBA history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

In going 114 of 117 from the charity stripe for a 97.4 percent success rate, she set a WNBA single-season record as well (at least 100 attempts).

Delle Donne is now in elite company as the sixth player in WNBA history to win multiple MVP awards, joining Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper and Candace Parker.

The six-time All-Star said the following of being named MVP for the second time, per Voepel: "It's a huge thing. It's something that, when my career is over, maybe I'll look back on it and brag to my kids or grandkids."

Under the leadership of Delle Donne, the Mystics went a WNBA-best 26-8 during the regular season. They currently hold a 1-0 lead over the Las Vegas Aces in the best-of-five semifinal playoff round.

The Mystics reached the WNBA Finals for the first time last season, and Delle Donne is also looking for her first title individually.