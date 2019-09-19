Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Jeff Hardy, Brock Lesnar and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE rumor mill continued to churn out updates on SmackDown's upcoming move to Fox, this week focusing on just how long Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship opportunity against Kofi Kingston for the October 4 broadcast has been in the works.

Cedric Alexander was in the midst of a significant push when he was inexplicably squashed as part of the Clash of Champions Kickoff Show Sunday. What was the meaning of that defeat and who behind the scenes may have it out for the former cruiserweight champion?

And what is up with all the Kevin Owens-to-NXT buzz?

Find out the answer to those questions and more with this week in WWE rumors, beginning with an update on a former WWE champion's contract status.