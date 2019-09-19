Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham 'Didn't Respect the Plan' in Olympiacos Draw

MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his frustration with his team after their 2-2 draw with Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura appeared to put the Premier League side on course for a routine win. However, the Greek outfit roared back into contention with goals from Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena.

After the game, the Spurs manager was annoyed by his team's deviation from the game plan and said even with a 2-0 lead intact, he wasn't happy with how the side performed, per BBC Sport:

"In the beginning of this season we are conceding a lot of chances and lots of goals and we need to change that.

"The only way we can change is being more demanding from ourselves. That is the way we are going to approach the different days and be more consistent. Training needs to be harder. Psychologically harder.

"I feel very disappointed. In the first half, I wasn't happy with our performance. From the beginning we had a plan, and we didn't respect the plan. That is what disappointed me most, and that is what I told the players at half-time."

Here are the highlights from what was a lively encounter at Karaiskakis Stadium:

Football writer Harry Sherlock said a draw was a decent result for Spurs considering the performance:

What would have angered Tottenham supporters is this was the second consecutive away game in which the team have let a two-goal advantage slip. They also led 2-0 away at rivals Arsenal in the Premier League earlier this month, only to allow the Gunners back into the game.

Pochettino would have seen the same flaws emerge in this encounter, with Tottenham were unable to assert a degree of control in the game when they did come under pressure.

Per Sky Sports Statto, in their away matches this season, Tottenham have been on the back foot frequently:

Football journalist Daniel Storey noted Spurs aren't the only elite European team to be having trouble away from home:

Overall, the manner in which the side performs on the road will be a worry for Pochettino. In the Premier League, they have not won away from home since January, when they beat Fulham. On Saturday, they face a difficult challenge against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Playing an intense game on Wednesday against Olympiacos will not help the Tottenham cause in that encounter, given their opponents will be fresh. And even if Spurs do manage to take a lead, the issues that have emerged in their last two matches will ensure there are nerves right up until the final whistle.