Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham 'Didn't Respect the Plan' in Olympiacos Draw

Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham 'Didn't Respect the Plan' in Olympiacos DrawSeptember 19, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his frustration with his team after their 2-2 draw with Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura appeared to put the Premier League side on course for a routine win. However, the Greek outfit roared back into contention with goals from Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena.
After the game, the Spurs manager was annoyed by his team's deviation from the game plan and said even with a 2-0 lead intact, he wasn't happy with how the side performed, per BBC Sport:
"In the beginning of this season we are conceding a lot of chances and lots of goals and we need to change that.
"The only way we can change is being more demanding from ourselves. That is the way we are going to approach the different days and be more consistent. Training needs to be harder. Psychologically harder.
"I feel very disappointed. In the first half, I wasn't happy with our performance. From the beginning we had a plan, and we didn't respect the plan. That is what disappointed me most, and that is what I told the players at half-time."
Here are the highlights from what was a lively encounter at Karaiskakis Stadium:
Football writer Harry Sherlock said a draw was a decent result for Spurs considering the performance:
Harry Sherlock @Harry_Sherlock
That was pretty poor from Spurs throughout but probably a decent point in isolation. Basically a rerun of the Arsenal game. Poch has to fix this lack of control.
What would have angered Tottenham supporters is this was the second consecutive away game in which the team have let a two-goal advantage slip. They also led 2-0 away at rivals Arsenal in the Premier League earlier this month, only to allow the Gunners back into the game.
Pochettino would have seen the same flaws emerge in this encounter, with Tottenham were unable to assert a degree of control in the game when they did come under pressure.
Per Sky Sports Statto, in their away matches this season, Tottenham have been on the back foot frequently:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
All 3⃣ of @SpursOfficial's away games this season have finished 2-2. They have had a total of 2⃣5⃣ attempts on goal in those 3 games, and faced 7⃣2⃣ shots. v @ManCity - faced 3⃣0⃣ shots v @Arsenal - faced 2⃣6⃣ shots v @olympiacosfc - faced 1⃣6⃣ shots https://t.co/ay36uZHhAY
Football journalist Daniel Storey noted Spurs aren't the only elite European team to be having trouble away from home:
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona, three Champions League semi-finalists from last season, have only won eight of their last combined 29 away games in the competition. Home form rules all in Europe.
Overall, the manner in which the side performs on the road will be a worry for Pochettino. In the Premier League, they have not won away from home since January, when they beat Fulham. On Saturday, they face a difficult challenge against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Playing an intense game on Wednesday against Olympiacos will not help the Tottenham cause in that encounter, given their opponents will be fresh. And even if Spurs do manage to take a lead, the issues that have emerged in their last two matches will ensure there are nerves right up until the final whistle.
