Giants' Bruce Bochy Becomes 11th Manager to Get 2,000 Career Wins

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With an 11-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy became the 11th manager in MLB history to reach the 2,000-win plateau.

Although the Giants were the visiting team, Bochy's historic feat received some recognition at Fenway Park:

He discussed the accomplishment after the game:

Bochy now has a career record of 2,000-2,022 during the regular season over the course of his 25 years in the dugout. He went 951-975 in 12 seasons with the San Diego Padres and is 1,049-1,047 in 13 seasons with San Francisco.

He will go out as the winningest manager in Padres history and the second-winningest manager in Giants history, trailing only Hall of Famer John McGraw (2,583 wins from 1902 to 1932).

The 64-year-old announced prior to the regular season that the 2019 campaign would be his last in uniform. With just 10 games remaining in the season, Bochy will join Connie Mack and Bucky Harris as the only managers to win 2,000 games while finishing their career with a losing record, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

Bochy has reached the postseason eight times in his storied career, going 44-33 with three World Series titles in the process. His three championships all came during a five-year span from 2010 to 2014.

As Bochy's career in the Bay Area winds down, he appears destined for Cooperstown:

Of note, Casey Stengel ranks 12th all-time with 1,905 wins and is also in the Hall of Fame.

Bochy will now have 10 more games to put the finishing touches on his career. Barring a stunning turn of events, the Giants (74-78) will miss out on the postseason, resulting in Bochy's final game coming at Oracle Park against the archrival Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 29.