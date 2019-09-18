NXT Results: Undisputed Era Top Faction in WWE, More Takeaways from 1st USA Show

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling's weekly show debuts in two weeks, but WWE beat them to the punch to kick off the Wednesday Night War with the first episode of NXT on USA.

Unfortunately, the network had previous commitments to the show Suits, so the first two episodes of NXT will be split between USA and WWE Network.

While the yellow brand is still considered part of WWE's developmental system, moving to two hours and airing on cable makes it more like a third brand.

The main event announced ahead of time was Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong for the North American Championship, but with two hours to work with, we were given plenty to talk about.

Let's look at the biggest takeaways from the first episode of NXT on USA.