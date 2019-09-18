NXT Results: Undisputed Era Top Faction in WWE, More Takeaways from 1st USA Show

NXT Results: Undisputed Era Top Faction in WWE, More Takeaways from 1st USA ShowSeptember 19, 2019
All Elite Wrestling's weekly show debuts in two weeks, but WWE beat them to the punch to kick off the Wednesday Night War with the first episode of NXT on USA.
Unfortunately, the network had previous commitments to the show Suits, so the first two episodes of NXT will be split between USA and WWE Network.
While the yellow brand is still considered part of WWE's developmental system, moving to two hours and airing on cable makes it more like a third brand.
The main event announced ahead of time was Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong for the North American Championship, but with two hours to work with, we were given plenty to talk about.
Let's look at the biggest takeaways from the first episode of NXT on USA.
The Women's Division Is Important to NXT's Future
While every WWE fans is likely aware of NXT on some level, a lot of fans do not watch the show every week. This means many are just being introduced to the brand and its stars, so the first match was important.
Instead of opening the show with NXT champion Adam Cole or Johnny Gargano, who is arguably NXT's most recognizable star due to appearing on the main roster a few times, WWE chose to give this responsibility to the women's division.
Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Mia Yim and Bianca Belair are the first NXT Superstars new fans were exposed to on Wednesday and WWE could not have picked a better foursome to kick things off.
This match was energetic and the crowd was hyped from start to finish. All four women clearly came to make an impression and they did just that.
LeRae scored the win and had a tense staredown with Shayna Baszler on the stage to end the segment. These two will fight for the NXT women's title in two weeks.
The Undisputed Era Is WWE's Top Faction
The New Day and The OC are the only real stables on Raw and SmackDown right now, but The Undisputed Era has been WWE's top faction for some time.
The team of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish have made NXT their stomping grounds for well over a year and at least one member of the group has held every title from the yellow brand once.
Wednesday's episode of NXT featured Strong challenging Velveteen Dream for the North American Championship in the final match shown on USA before the second hour aired on WWE Network.
As expected, these two workhorses put on a great match. The Master of the Backbreaker brought it to the NA champion with a laser-focused gameplan to injure his opponent's back.
With a little help from his friends, Strong was able to defeat Dream to claim the title in a standout performance. The Undisputed Era now holds all the gold in NXT.
Velveteen Dream Is a Star
Even though he lost the North American Championship to Strong, Velveteen Dream still put on a great performance to make his mark on the WWE Universe.
Longtime NXT fans know Dream has been one of the best on the yellow brand for quite some time but casual fans just got a taste of what this kid if capable of.
For some fans, the last time they saw him was when he was on Tough Enough under his real name, Patrick Clark. He rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way with his cocky attitude but he has been able to back up all of his claims and then some.
He combines the charisma of Rick Rude with an exciting arsenal of moves and a unique look. While NXT still needs to have some stars, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dream on Raw or SmackDown before WrestleMania 36.
Pete Dunne Is a Dangerous Man
If this week was your first experience watching Pete Dunne, you might have found the way he defeated Marco Ruas a bit disturbing.
Both Superstars have a unique style that combines strikes and submissions, but something about seeing Dunne try to break his opponent's fingers can get under your skin.
The Bruiserweight focuses a lot on joint manipulation and works a style some might compare to Daniel Bryan, but Dunne is as unique as they come.
He seems to have transitioned from NXT UK to the main NXT brand and he is going to be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.
NXT UK Will Matter More Now
NXT UK has been somewhat if a hidden gem since its debut on WWE Network in October, but it looks like the brand will now be featured as part of the main NXT show.
Walter and his stable Imperium made an appearance on Wednesday's show and took out Denzel Dejounette before he was scheduled to face Kushida.
The group also included former Sanity member Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and they appear poised to challenge The Undisputed Era for the title of most dominant stable in WWE.
If the plane is to include more talents from across the pond, Superstars like Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, The Coffey Brothers, Tyler Bate and Ligero could make their way to our screens every Wednesday.
Giving these people more exposure on USA will entice fans to check out NXT UK on WWE Network, which is going to help the entire NXT brand continue to grow in new and interesting ways.
If this is the kind of programming we have to look forward to every week, NXT could quickly become the best WWE weekly program.