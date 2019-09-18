Antonio Brown Shares Texts Alleging Doctor Joked About Farting Incident

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown shared texts indicating the doctor whose face he farted in thought it was funny.

Per TMZ Sports, Brown provided texts which appear to show Dr. Victor Prisk texting him in August 2018 that the incident was "funny as s--t" and he was "pretty stoic" about the whole thing.

Prisk told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko about Brown's flatulence during a meeting they had in August 2018 and said the star receiver showed up to the appointment three hours late.

"It seemed just childish to me," Prisk said. "I'm a doctor and this man is farting in my face."

At the time, TMZ obtained a video exchange of the situation that shows Brown laughing after each fart.

Per Klemko, Prisk said Brown never paid him the $500 per hour they agreed to for him to serve as the Patriots wideout's wellness coach.

Klemko noted that Prisk is among the people suing Brown, who is facing a half-dozen lawsuits from various employees he hired and subsequently fired who accuse him of not paying them money they were owed.

Brown is also facing a civil lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who said he sexually assaulted and raped her in 2017 and 2018.