Report: Taco Charlton Claimed by Dolphins off Waivers After Cowboys Release

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins claimed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported the defensive end signed for two years and $2.5 million.

The Cowboys took Charlton 28th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He played 27 games with seven starts for Dallas, amassing four sacks and 46 tackles.

A shoulder injury forced him off the field for five games in 2018. He returned in Week 16 and made his presence felt with 11 tackles in his final two regular-season contests.

However, Charlton only saw the field for 26 snaps in the Cowboys' two-game playoff run, which ended with a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. He underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Charlton was a healthy scratch during his team's first two games in 2019, and NFL Network's Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Sept. 15 that Dallas was looking to trade Charlton. One day later, Charlton tweeted "free me." Dallas granted his request Wednesday.

Charlton's Dallas tenure was disappointing, but perhaps a fresh start can help the edge-rusher return to his collegiate form. The 24-year-old dominated during his final season at Michigan, notching 40 tackles and 10 sacks in just 11 games. Thanks in part to his efforts, Michigan allowed the second-fewest points per game in FBS play.

Furthermore, Charlton is well past the shoulder injury that plagued him in 2018, so Miami could be getting a steal as the squad tries to continue its rebuild with young, talented players.