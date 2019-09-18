Raiders' Jon Gruden on 48 Days Without Home Game: 'Unprecedented, Unrealistic'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders opened the season with back-to-back home games, but now, they will face a six-week stretch in which they will not play a single game at their home stadium, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

And head coach Jon Gruden is none too pleased with the scheduling quirk.

"Still trying to figure out how that happened," Gruden said, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "... Unprecedented ... unrealistic."

Oakland has one "home" game over the next 48 days, but that game will be played overseas at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, which is a over 5,300 miles away from the Bay Area. Meanwhile, the team will also play four true road games and also have its bye in the next six weeks:

As a result, the Raiders will not play another game in Oakland until Week 9, when they will host the Detroit Lions on Nov. 3.

That's a long time for any team to not have a home game, let alone a team on the West Coast. And to make matters worse, not a single one of their road games will be played within the AFC West. Their closest game during that timespan will be played in Houston, Texas, which is more than 1,900 miles away from Oakland.

Of note, the Raiders played just one of their four preseason games in Oakland, with one of their "home" games being played in Winnipeg in Canada. Their only exhibition game in the Bay Area was their preseason opener back on Aug. 10.

From Aug. 15 to Oct. 27, the Raiders will have played 10 football games and only two would have been in Oakland. During that same stretch, Gruden and Co. will have played a pair of games in two countries outside of the United States.

Once they do return to the Coliseum, though, they will not have to leave for quite some time. They open November with a three-game homestand, with nearly a month coming between road games.

Oakland did not know where it would be playing the 2019 season until late February. As they plan on moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2020, the Raiders found themselves in a standoff with the city of Oakland after their lease with the Coliseum expired following the 2018 season. Though the franchise explored all of its options during the offseason, it ultimately reached an agreement to remain in Oakland for at least one more season.