5-Star G Prospect DJ Steward Commits to Duke over UNC, Louisville and More

Duke is already loading up its 2020 basketball recruiting class.

The Blue Devils landed a commitment from 5-star combo guard DJ Steward on Wednesday, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

"I'll be heading to Duke University to play under Coach K," Steward said. "Me and my family went on the visit this weekend, and it was amazing. We love the principles of Duke and how united Duke was as a program."

Steward is the third 5-star recruit in the Blue Devils' 2020 class, per 247Sports.

The 6'3" guard is the No. 26 overall prospect in the country and sixth-best player at his position.

He's a talented offensive option with a consistent shot who can also attack the lane and score in a variety of ways. He should get plenty of buckets, especially considering the talent that will be around him.

If Steward can improve his playmaking skills, he'll be an even better prospect.

The Chicago native gained a lot of attention on the recruiting trail, eventually narrowing his list to Duke, DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas. Despite the variety of options, he eventually settled on the Blue Devils.

Steward said:

"At Duke we feel like I will be able to get the best of both worlds education wise and on the court playing on the biggest stage possible night in and night out. I will get to chase my goals and be one step closer to my dream of playing in the NBA. Also, I will be able to develop as a person off the court as well as a player while playing under the most winningest coach in history, Coach K."

Duke always has to reload with talent considering how often the squad sends players to the NBA, but the 2020-21 season is already looking good with Steward alongside Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson.

Each of these players has a chance to reach the NBA after just one year of college, but the Blue Devils should have plenty of success while they are on the roster.