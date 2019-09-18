Colts QB Chad Kelly Waived After Serving 2-Game Suspension

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday after his two-game suspension came to an end.

The 2017 seventh-round pick's suspension stemmed from an October 2018 arrest that carried a criminal trespassing charge. He was a member of the Denver Broncos at the time of the incident.

