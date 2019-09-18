Colts QB Chad Kelly Waived After Serving 2-Game Suspension

Colts QB Chad Kelly Waived After Serving 2-Game SuspensionSeptember 18, 2019
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday after his two-game suspension came to an end.
The 2017 seventh-round pick's suspension stemmed from an October 2018 arrest that carried a criminal trespassing charge. He was a member of the Denver Broncos at the time of the incident.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Jalen Ramsey Will Play on TNF
Doug Marrone said he and Jalen Ramsey cleared the air yesterday after trade demand: ‘That’s behind us right now’