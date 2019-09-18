Colts QB Chad Kelly Waived After Serving 2-Game Suspension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Chad Kelly #6 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday after his two-game suspension came to an end.

The 2017 seventh-round pick's suspension stemmed from an October 2018 arrest that carried a criminal trespassing charge. He was a member of the Denver Broncos at the time of the incident.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

